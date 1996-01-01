AD-AS Model: Equilibrium in the Short Run and Long Run quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

In the AD-AS model, what determines long run equilibrium in the economy? Long run equilibrium in the AD-AS model occurs where the aggregate demand (AD), short run aggregate supply (SRAS), and long run aggregate supply (LRAS) curves all intersect at a single point, determining the equilibrium price level and real GDP.

What does the vertical LRAS curve represent in the AD-AS model? The vertical LRAS curve represents the economy's potential output or full employment level of real GDP, which does not change with the price level.

How is the short run equilibrium determined in the AD-AS model? Short run equilibrium is found where the aggregate demand (AD) curve intersects the short run aggregate supply (SRAS) curve, which may not coincide with the LRAS curve.

What happens to the short run equilibrium if the aggregate demand curve shifts to the left? If the AD curve shifts left, the new short run equilibrium occurs at a lower price level and lower real GDP where the new AD curve meets the SRAS curve.

Why is it helpful to use different colors when drawing shifted curves in the AD-AS model? Using different colors helps distinguish between the original curves and the shifted curves, making it easier to see changes in equilibrium.

On which axes are price level and real GDP plotted in the AD-AS model graph? Price level is plotted on the y-axis and real GDP is plotted on the x-axis.