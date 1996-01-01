Balance of Payments: Introduction quiz #1 Flashcards

Which statement describes part of the United States' role in the global economy according to the balance of payments?
The United States typically runs a trade deficit in goods, meaning it imports more goods than it exports, but has a surplus in services and attracts significant foreign investment, resulting in foreigners holding more U.S. assets.
What are the two main categories of the balance of payments?
The two main categories are the current account and the financial account.
What does the current account primarily track in the balance of payments?
The current account tracks short-term transactions such as exports and imports of goods and services, investment income, and transfers.
How does the financial account differ from the current account in terms of the types of transactions it records?
The financial account records long-term investments like ownership of foreign assets, stocks, bonds, and real estate, while the current account focuses on short-term trade and income flows.
Why must the balance of payments always sum to zero?
It must sum to zero because every outflow of money from a country is matched by an inflow, ensuring all transactions are balanced.
What is the purpose of the statistical discrepancy in the balance of payments?
The statistical discrepancy is used to adjust for any errors or omissions so that the balance of payments sums to zero.
What is typically true about the U.S. balance of trade in goods versus services?
The U.S. usually has a trade deficit in goods but a surplus in services.
What types of transactions are included in the capital account?
The capital account includes minor transactions such as debt forgiveness and transfers of intangible assets.
How are net exports calculated in the current account?
Net exports are calculated as exports minus imports.
What does a positive balance in the financial account indicate for the United States?
A positive balance means that foreigners are purchasing more U.S. assets than Americans are purchasing foreign assets, resulting in money flowing into the U.S.