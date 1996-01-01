Communism and Karl Marx quiz #1 Flashcards

What did Karl Marx believe was the main cause of conflict within societies?
Karl Marx believed that the main cause of conflict within societies was the exploitation of workers by capitalists, who owned the means of production and paid workers less than the value they added, leading to class struggle between the working class and the capitalists.
What is the labor theory of value as proposed by Karl Marx?
The labor theory of value states that all value in goods and services comes from the labor used to produce them.
According to Marx, what role do capitalists play in the production process?
Marx believed capitalists add nothing of value and simply own the means of production, exploiting workers for profit.
How did Marx believe wages would change under capitalism over time?
He believed wages would be driven down to bare survival levels due to capitalist greed and the pursuit of higher profits.
What did Marx predict would happen as production became monopolized by fewer firms?
He predicted that a few firms would control all production, leading to the masses lacking purchasing power to buy goods.
What was Marx’s proposed solution to the exploitation of workers under capitalism?
Marx proposed that the working class would eventually rebel and seize the means of production, establishing communism.
Did Karl Marx provide a detailed plan for how a communist economy would function after a revolution?
No, Marx did not outline how a communist economy would operate after the workers' revolution.
Which two countries are mentioned as still following the communist model today?
North Korea and Cuba are mentioned as countries that still follow the communist model.
What major event marked the decline of communism as a practical economic system?
The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 marked the decline of communism in practice.
How is communism generally viewed in terms of theory versus practice?
Communism is often seen as ideal in theory but ineffective or problematic in practice.