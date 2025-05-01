Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What does the annual inflation rate measure the percentage growth rate of in an economy? The annual inflation rate measures the percentage growth rate of the overall price level in an economy, typically tracked using the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

How is the inflation rate defined in macroeconomics? The inflation rate is defined as the percentage change in the price level from one year to the next, calculated as (CPI in current year - CPI in previous year) / (CPI in previous year) × 100.

How does inflation affect purchasing power? Inflation reduces purchasing power because as the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services.

Typically, what does high inflation indicate about an economy? Typically, high inflation is a sign of rapidly rising prices across the economy, which can indicate economic instability or overheating.

Typically, what does low inflation indicate about an economy? Typically, low inflation is a sign of stable prices and can indicate economic stability, but if too low, it may also signal weak demand or slow economic growth.

What does the inflation rate indicate in macroeconomics? The inflation rate indicates how much the overall price level in an economy has increased over a specific period, reflecting changes in the cost of living.