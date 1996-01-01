Goals of Monetary Policy quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

A goal of monetary policy and fiscal policy is to: Promote price stability (control inflation) and achieve high employment, ensuring the economy operates at its potential level.

Who is responsible for managing the money supply in the United States? The Federal Reserve, which is the central bank of the United States, manages the money supply.

What are M1 and M2 in the context of monetary policy? M1 and M2 are measures of the money supply, with M1 including cash and checking deposits, and M2 including M1 plus savings deposits and other near-money assets.

Why is price stability important for the function of money? Price stability ensures that money retains its value, allowing it to serve as a medium of exchange and a store of value.

How does high employment relate to the goals of monetary policy? High employment ensures that resources are fully utilized, keeping GDP at its potential level.

What role does the Fed play during financial market instability? The Fed acts as a lender of last resort to help stabilize financial markets and prevent failures.