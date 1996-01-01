Introduction to Economics quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to Economics quiz #1
What typically happens to economic activity during a recession?
During a recession, economic activity declines, leading to lower output, higher unemployment, and reduced spending.What is one example of a closed economy?
A closed economy is one that does not engage in international trade, such as North Korea.If macroeconomics looks at the economy as a whole, what does microeconomics focus on?
Microeconomics focuses on the choices of individuals and businesses, such as supply and demand in specific markets.Which of the following lies primarily within the realm of macroeconomics: unemployment rate, price of apples, or profit of a single firm?
The unemployment rate lies primarily within the realm of macroeconomics.What is the name of the period when an economy begins to shrink?
The period when an economy begins to shrink is called a recession.Which of the following is most likely a topic of discussion in macroeconomics: inflation, the price of a specific product, or a firm's hiring decision?
Inflation is most likely a topic of discussion in macroeconomics.Which discipline studies the economy as a whole or its basic subdivisions or aggregates?
Macroeconomics studies the economy as a whole or its basic subdivisions or aggregates.What kind of economic system does the United States operate within?
The United States operates within a mixed economy, combining elements of market and government intervention.Which of the following statements most likely lies within the realm of macroeconomics: 'The national unemployment rate increased last year' or 'A local bakery raised its prices'?
'The national unemployment rate increased last year' lies within the realm of macroeconomics.Why does investment decline during periods of hyperinflation?
Investment declines during hyperinflation because uncertainty and rapidly rising prices make it difficult to plan for the future.What is expansionary policy used for?
Expansionary policy is used to stimulate economic growth, especially during periods of recession or slow growth.Which of the following is true when the economy is at full employment?
When the economy is at full employment, nearly all available labor resources are being used efficiently.Which of the following can best be characterized as a subject of macroeconomics: the inflation rate, the price of a single good, or a firm's output?
The inflation rate can best be characterized as a subject of macroeconomics.Which of the following would likely be studied by a macroeconomist rather than a microeconomist: national GDP, a firm's pricing strategy, or consumer choice?
A macroeconomist would study national GDP.Economic growth is the result of which of the following: increased productivity, higher prices, or lower taxes?
Economic growth is the result of increased productivity.What are the two primary topics studied by macroeconomics?
Macroeconomics primarily studies economic growth and business cycles (including recessions and inflation).Which of the following would most likely move the economy into a recession in the short term: a sharp decrease in consumer spending, a new technology, or a rise in productivity?
A sharp decrease in consumer spending would most likely move the economy into a recession in the short term.Which of the following has been a noted positive in the current global economic situation: increased economic growth, higher unemployment, or rising inflation?
Increased economic growth has been a noted positive in the current global economic situation.In a macroeconomic context, what does the term 'aggregate' refer to?
In macroeconomics, 'aggregate' refers to the total or combined value of economic variables, such as aggregate demand or aggregate output.Which of the following is the basic economic policy function of the Federal Reserve Banks?
The basic economic policy function of the Federal Reserve Banks is to manage the nation's money supply and monetary policy.Which of the following topics would be studied in macroeconomics: national income, a firm's production process, or consumer preferences?
National income would be studied in macroeconomics.Which of the following would be considered a topic of study in macroeconomics: unemployment rate, price of a specific good, or a company's profit?
The unemployment rate would be considered a topic of study in macroeconomics.An increase in the money supply would lead to which of the following in the long run: higher inflation, lower unemployment, or decreased productivity?
An increase in the money supply would lead to higher inflation in the long run.Expansionary fiscal policy is used in response to the economy being in what state?
Expansionary fiscal policy is used when the economy is in a recession or experiencing slow growth.Why might the government and central bank use policy to manage the economy?
The government and central bank use policy to manage the economy to stabilize growth, control inflation, and reduce unemployment.Which statement best describes the state of the economy when President Obama took office?
When President Obama took office, the economy was in a severe recession.Which is a true statement about the US economy during the 1970s?
During the 1970s, the US economy experienced high inflation and unemployment, known as stagflation.Which of the following is not an automatic stabilizer: unemployment insurance, progressive income taxes, or discretionary government spending?
Discretionary government spending is not an automatic stabilizer.Why would a federal government decision to increase spending be a matter of macroeconomic policy?
A federal government decision to increase spending affects the overall economy, influencing aggregate demand and economic growth.Why is GDP per capita used as an estimate of the average standard of living in a country?
GDP per capita is used as an estimate of the average standard of living because it divides total output by the population, reflecting average income.Which one of the following is not true when the economy is in macroeconomic equilibrium: aggregate demand equals aggregate supply, unemployment is zero, or the economy is stable?
It is not true that unemployment is zero when the economy is in macroeconomic equilibrium.What does economic growth provide society?
Economic growth provides society with higher incomes, improved living standards, and more resources for goods and services.In a socialist economic system, who typically controls the allocation of resources?
In a socialist economic system, the government typically controls the allocation of resources.Which of the following is not an entity of the Federal Reserve System: Board of Governors, Federal Open Market Committee, or Department of the Treasury?
The Department of the Treasury is not an entity of the Federal Reserve System.Which is the current emphasis in the U.S. economy: manufacturing, agriculture, or services?
The current emphasis in the U.S. economy is on services.What is one effect of economic globalization in the twentieth century?
One effect of economic globalization in the twentieth century is increased international trade and interdependence among nations.What is one reason government intervention proved necessary during the Great Depression?
Government intervention was necessary during the Great Depression to stabilize the economy and reduce unemployment.What are the main economic goals of foreign policy?
The main economic goals of foreign policy are to promote trade, economic growth, and national security.