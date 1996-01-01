Introduction to Economics quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 38 ) Hide definitions

What typically happens to economic activity during a recession? During a recession, economic activity declines, leading to lower output, higher unemployment, and reduced spending.

What is one example of a closed economy? A closed economy is one that does not engage in international trade, such as North Korea.

If macroeconomics looks at the economy as a whole, what does microeconomics focus on? Microeconomics focuses on the choices of individuals and businesses, such as supply and demand in specific markets.

Which of the following lies primarily within the realm of macroeconomics: unemployment rate, price of apples, or profit of a single firm? The unemployment rate lies primarily within the realm of macroeconomics.

What is the name of the period when an economy begins to shrink? The period when an economy begins to shrink is called a recession.

Which of the following is most likely a topic of discussion in macroeconomics: inflation, the price of a specific product, or a firm's hiring decision? Inflation is most likely a topic of discussion in macroeconomics.