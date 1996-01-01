Introduction to Economics quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 33 ) Hide definitions

If a country has Y > C + I + G, then it has what kind of balance? If a country has Y > C + I + G, it has a trade surplus (exports exceed imports).

Keynesian economics advocates what kind of government action during recessions? Keynesian economics advocates increased government spending and lower taxes during recessions to boost demand.

Which one of the following is not true when the economy is in macroeconomic equilibrium: aggregate demand equals aggregate supply, all resources are fully employed, or inflation is zero? It is not true that inflation is zero when the economy is in macroeconomic equilibrium.

Typically, high inflation is a sign of what in the economy? Typically, high inflation is a sign of an overheating or rapidly growing economy.

Consumption, investment, government spending, exports, and imports are components of what? Consumption, investment, government spending, exports, and imports are components of aggregate demand.

Typically, low inflation is a sign of what in the economy? Typically, low inflation is a sign of a stable or slowly growing economy.