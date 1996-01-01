Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Economics quiz #2 Flashcards

Introduction to Economics quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/33
  • If a country has Y > C + I + G, then it has what kind of balance?
    If a country has Y > C + I + G, it has a trade surplus (exports exceed imports).
  • Keynesian economics advocates what kind of government action during recessions?
    Keynesian economics advocates increased government spending and lower taxes during recessions to boost demand.
  • Which one of the following is not true when the economy is in macroeconomic equilibrium: aggregate demand equals aggregate supply, all resources are fully employed, or inflation is zero?
    It is not true that inflation is zero when the economy is in macroeconomic equilibrium.
  • Typically, high inflation is a sign of what in the economy?
    Typically, high inflation is a sign of an overheating or rapidly growing economy.
  • Consumption, investment, government spending, exports, and imports are components of what?
    Consumption, investment, government spending, exports, and imports are components of aggregate demand.
  • Typically, low inflation is a sign of what in the economy?
    Typically, low inflation is a sign of a stable or slowly growing economy.
  • When nations desire a healthy macroeconomy, they typically focus on three goals. One of these is what?
    One goal is low unemployment (the others are stable prices and economic growth).
  • A country will roughly double its GDP in twenty years if its annual growth rate is approximately what percent?
    A country will double its GDP in twenty years if its annual growth rate is about 3.5%.
  • Typically, low inflation is a sign of what in the economy?
    Typically, low inflation is a sign of economic stability.
  • What is the APUSH definition of Keynesian economics?
    Keynesian economics is the theory that government intervention can stabilize the economy through fiscal and monetary policy.
  • The aim of the study of macroeconomics is to examine what?
    The aim of macroeconomics is to examine the overall performance and structure of the economy.
  • When the economy of a country is operating close to its full capacity, what is likely to happen?
    When operating close to full capacity, the economy may experience inflationary pressures.
  • What type of economy does the US have?
    The US has a mixed economy.
  • With regard to the economy, the term 'negative inflation' is synonymous with which of the following?
    Negative inflation is synonymous with deflation.
  • What does a declining national debt indicate?
    A declining national debt indicates that the government is running budget surpluses or reducing its deficits.
  • When the US dollar becomes weaker, which of the following is true?
    When the US dollar becomes weaker, US exports become cheaper for foreign buyers.
  • Why do business cycle fluctuations typically arise?
    Business cycle fluctuations arise due to changes in aggregate demand and supply, shocks, and policy changes.
  • In macroeconomics, an aggregate is a collection of which of the following?
    An aggregate is a collection of individual economic units combined into a whole, such as total output or total spending.
  • What is the result of an increase in the money supply?
    An increase in the money supply can lead to higher inflation and lower interest rates.
  • When the central bank lowers the reserve requirement on deposits, what is the likely effect?
    Lowering the reserve requirement increases the money supply and can stimulate economic activity.
  • Deflation occurs when there is a decline in what?
    Deflation occurs when there is a decline in the general price level of goods and services.
  • The three major economic centers of the world are which regions?
    The three major economic centers are North America, Europe, and Asia.
  • The U.S. economy is now driven by which sector?
    The U.S. economy is now driven by the service sector.
  • A decrease in government spending will cause a(n) what in aggregate demand?
    A decrease in government spending will cause a decrease in aggregate demand.
  • In a macroeconomic context, what are implicit liabilities?
    Implicit liabilities are future obligations, such as promised government benefits, not yet reflected in the national debt.
  • Overall, what measures the overall size and health of an economy?
    Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the overall size and health of an economy.
  • A major advantage of the built-in or automatic stabilizers is that they do what?
    Automatic stabilizers help smooth out fluctuations in the economy without new government action.
  • Which describes the role of automatic stabilizers in the economy?
    Automatic stabilizers reduce the impact of economic fluctuations by adjusting taxes and spending automatically.
  • An increase in government spending with no change in taxes leads to a what in aggregate demand?
    An increase in government spending with no change in taxes leads to an increase in aggregate demand.
  • If an economy experiences deflation, then what happens to the general price level?
    If an economy experiences deflation, the general price level falls.
  • Macroeconomic topics do not usually include which of the following: the price of a specific good, national unemployment, or inflation?
    Macroeconomic topics do not usually include the price of a specific good.
  • An unexpected increase in total spending will cause an increase in what?
    An unexpected increase in total spending will cause an increase in GDP.
  • Aggregate output is the primary measure of what in the economy?
    Aggregate output is the primary measure of the economy's total production.