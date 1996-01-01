Introduction to Fiscal Policy quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Who is responsible for controlling fiscal policy in the United States? The federal government controls fiscal policy, setting levels of government spending and taxes.

What is an automatic stabilizer in fiscal policy? An automatic stabilizer is a government policy, like taxes or unemployment insurance, that automatically changes with the business cycle to stabilize the economy without new legislation.

Which of the following is a possible limitation of fiscal policy? Fiscal policy can face limitations such as time lags, political constraints, and difficulties in accurately predicting economic conditions.

Which of the following will most likely result from a decrease in government spending? A decrease in government spending will most likely lead to a lower GDP, as government spending is a component of GDP.

Which change would be consistent with an attempt by the federal government to reduce inflation using fiscal policy? Reducing government spending or increasing taxes would be consistent with an attempt to reduce inflation through contractionary fiscal policy.

Which of the following represents the most contractionary fiscal policy? The most contractionary fiscal policy is a combination of decreased government spending and increased taxes.