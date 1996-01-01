Introduction to the Federal Reserve quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to the Federal Reserve quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
When the Federal Reserve buys bonds through open market operations, what happens to the supply of money in the economy?
When the Fed buys bonds, the supply of money increases because the Fed pays for the bonds by adding funds to the banking system, making more money available for banks to lend.What event in 1907 led to the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913?
A series of bank failures and widespread bank runs in 1907 led to the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913 to stabilize the banking system.How are members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors selected and how long do they serve?
Members of the Board of Governors are appointed by the President of the United States and confirmed by the Senate, serving 14-year terms.What is the term length for the Chairperson of the Federal Reserve Board, and can they be reappointed?
The Chairperson serves a 4-year term and may be reappointed by the President.How many regional Federal Reserve Banks are there and what is unique about each one?
There are 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks, each with its own board of directors and president.Who makes up the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and how often do they meet?
The FOMC consists of the 7 Board of Governors members and 5 rotating regional bank presidents, meeting about every 6 weeks.What are the two main roles of the Federal Reserve in the U.S. financial system?
The Fed regulates banks to ensure the health of the banking system and controls the money supply through monetary policy.What is a discount loan and at what rate is it provided?
A discount loan is a loan made by the Fed to banks at the discount rate, which is the lowest possible interest rate for such loans.What is the federal funds rate and who participates in these transactions?
The federal funds rate is the interest rate for overnight loans between banks, used when banks need to meet reserve requirements.Name three main tools the Federal Reserve uses to conduct monetary policy.
The Fed uses open market operations, changes in the discount rate, and adjustments to reserve requirements to conduct monetary policy.