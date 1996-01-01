Multiplier Effect of Investment Spending quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

In which type of discretionary fiscal policy does the multiplier effect play a role? The multiplier effect plays a role in expansionary discretionary fiscal policy, such as when the government increases investment spending or government purchases to boost aggregate demand. The initial increase in spending leads to further rounds of increased income and consumption, amplifying the total impact on GDP.

What happens to household income when firms increase their investment spending? Household income increases because firms hire new workers or pay more, distributing the extra investment as income to households.

How does the marginal propensity to consume (MPC) affect the size of the multiplier? A higher MPC results in a larger multiplier because more of each additional dollar of income is spent, leading to more rounds of spending.

What is the formula for calculating the multiplier using the marginal propensity to consume? The formula is 1 divided by (1 minus MPC), or 1/(1-MPC).

If the MPC is 0.75, what is the value of the multiplier? The multiplier is 4, since 1/(1-0.75) equals 1/0.25, which is 4.

How can the multiplier also be expressed using the marginal propensity to save (MPS)? The multiplier can be written as 1/MPS, since MPS equals 1 minus MPC.