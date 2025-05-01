Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What does GDP per capita measure in macroeconomics? GDP per capita measures the average value of all final goods and services produced domestically per person in a country.

How does GDP differ from GNP in terms of what they measure? GDP measures the value of all final goods and services produced within a country's borders, while GNP measures the output produced by a nation's citizens, both domestically and abroad, excluding foreign-produced goods within domestic borders.

What is the definition of per capita GDP for a country? Per capita GDP is the total GDP of a country divided by its population, representing the average economic output per person.

