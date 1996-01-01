Shortcomings of GDP quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is not counted as a part of GDP: household production, underground economy transactions, or government spending on public goods? Household production and underground economy transactions are not counted as part of GDP, while government spending on public goods is included.

Which of the following is a shortcoming of GDP: failure to account for income distribution, exclusion of household production, or both? Both are shortcomings of GDP. GDP fails to account for income distribution and excludes household production, making it an imperfect measure of economic well-being.

Why might GDP be understated? GDP may be understated because it does not include household production or underground economy activities, both of which contribute to actual economic output.

How does the entry of homemakers into the workforce affect GDP calculations over time? When homemakers enter the workforce, their production becomes included in GDP, which can cause a sudden increase in measured GDP even though they were producing value before as well.

Why is the value of leisure not reflected in GDP, and what implication does this have for measuring well-being? GDP does not account for leisure time, so increases in GDP from more work do not necessarily mean greater happiness or well-being for citizens.

What impact do environmental regulations have on GDP and citizen well-being? Environmental regulations may lower GDP by restricting production, but they can improve citizen well-being by reducing pollution and health hazards.