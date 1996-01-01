The Basics of Demand quiz #1 Flashcards

After World War I, what did the US economy rely on in large part, and how does this relate to the concept of demand in economics?
After World War I, the US economy relied in large part on consumer demand. This relates to the concept of demand in economics, which refers to the amount of goods buyers are willing to purchase at various prices. High consumer demand drives economic growth, as businesses respond by increasing production to meet buyers' needs.
What is the typical orientation of the axes on a price-quantity graph used to analyze demand?
Price is placed on the y-axis (vertical) and quantity is on the x-axis (horizontal).
How is 'quantity demanded' notated in economic graphs and discussions?
It is notated as a capital Q with a subscript d, written as Qd.
What does a demand schedule show in relation to a good?
A demand schedule lists pairs of prices and the corresponding quantity demanded at each price.
What is the substitution effect in the context of the law of demand?
The substitution effect is when consumers buy other goods instead if the price of a good rises.
What is the income effect as it relates to the law of demand?
The income effect means that as the price of a good rises, consumers can afford less of it, reducing quantity demanded.
How is the demand curve constructed from a demand schedule?
The demand curve is created by plotting the price and quantity demanded pairs from the demand schedule and connecting the points.
What is the key visual characteristic of a demand curve on a graph?
The demand curve slopes downward from left to right, indicating that as price decreases, quantity demanded increases.
How is 'demand' different from 'quantity demanded' in economic terms?
'Demand' refers to the entire curve showing all price-quantity combinations, while 'quantity demanded' is a specific amount at a particular price.
Are there any goods that do not follow the law of demand, and are they discussed in this class?
Yes, some goods are exceptions to the law of demand, but these exceptions are not covered in this class.