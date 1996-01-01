The Gold Standard quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which activity occurred under the gold standard monetary system? Under the gold standard, currency holders could exchange their paper money for a specific amount of gold from the government.

The gold standard was adopted in response to the need for what in international trade and monetary policy? The gold standard was adopted to provide stability and predictability in international trade by linking currency values to gold, ensuring fixed exchange rates between countries.

Which country was the first to adopt the gold standard, and in what year did this occur? The United Kingdom was the first to adopt the gold standard in 1816.

How were exchange rates determined under the gold standard system? Exchange rates were determined by the amount of gold backing each country's currency, making rates fixed based on gold equivalence.

Why did the gold standard restrict a government's ability to conduct monetary policy? Because the money supply was tied to gold reserves, governments could not easily increase the money supply or adjust interest rates.

What happened to countries that remained on the gold standard longer during the Great Depression? Countries that stayed on the gold standard longer experienced more prolonged and severe economic hardships during the Great Depression.