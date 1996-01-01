Types of Unemployment quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the three main types of unemployment, and how are they defined?

The three main types of unemployment are frictional, structural, and cyclical. Frictional unemployment occurs when workers are between jobs or searching for new jobs and have marketable skills. Structural unemployment arises from a mismatch between workers' skills and available jobs, often due to technological changes, resulting in unmarketable skills. Cyclical unemployment is caused by downturns in the business cycle, such as recessions, and is due to reduced demand for goods and services.