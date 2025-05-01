Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Complement System A group of blood proteins that, when activated, trigger inflammation, opsonization, or membrane attack complexes to destroy pathogens.

Innate Immunity The body's first line of defense, providing immediate, non-specific protection against invading pathogens.

Serum The liquid component of blood where complement proteins are found, excluding cells and clotting factors.

Serum Resistant Bacteria Microbes capable of evading destruction by blocking complement system activation, often through surface proteins.

C3b A complement protein essential for activating downstream immune responses by binding to pathogen surfaces.

Regulatory Protein A surface molecule on certain bacteria that binds and inhibits C3b, preventing complement activation.