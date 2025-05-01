Skip to main content
4) Avoiding Complement System definitions

  • Complement System
    A group of blood proteins that, when activated, trigger inflammation, opsonization, or membrane attack complexes to destroy pathogens.
  • Innate Immunity
    The body's first line of defense, providing immediate, non-specific protection against invading pathogens.
  • Serum
    The liquid component of blood where complement proteins are found, excluding cells and clotting factors.
  • Serum Resistant Bacteria
    Microbes capable of evading destruction by blocking complement system activation, often through surface proteins.
  • C3b
    A complement protein essential for activating downstream immune responses by binding to pathogen surfaces.
  • Regulatory Protein
    A surface molecule on certain bacteria that binds and inhibits C3b, preventing complement activation.
  • C3 Convertase
    An enzyme complex formed during complement activation, crucial for amplifying the immune response.
  • Opsonization
    A process where pathogens are marked for enhanced phagocytosis by immune cells, often via complement proteins.
  • Membrane Attack Complex
    A structure formed by complement proteins that creates pores in pathogen membranes, leading to cell lysis.
  • Inflammation
    A localized immune response characterized by redness, heat, and swelling, often triggered by complement activation.
  • Pathogen
    A microorganism, such as a bacterium, capable of causing disease in a host organism.
  • Destruction
    The elimination of pathogens, often achieved through immune mechanisms like the complement system.
  • Elimination
    The removal of harmful microbes from the body, frequently facilitated by immune responses.