Complement System A group of blood proteins that, when activated, trigger inflammation, opsonization, or membrane attack complexes to destroy pathogens. Innate Immunity The body's first line of defense, providing immediate, non-specific protection against invading pathogens. Serum The liquid component of blood where complement proteins are found, excluding cells and clotting factors. Serum Resistant Bacteria Microbes capable of evading destruction by blocking complement system activation, often through surface proteins. C3b A complement protein essential for activating downstream immune responses by binding to pathogen surfaces. Regulatory Protein A surface molecule on certain bacteria that binds and inhibits C3b, preventing complement activation. C3 Convertase An enzyme complex formed during complement activation, crucial for amplifying the immune response. Opsonization A process where pathogens are marked for enhanced phagocytosis by immune cells, often via complement proteins. Membrane Attack Complex A structure formed by complement proteins that creates pores in pathogen membranes, leading to cell lysis. Inflammation A localized immune response characterized by redness, heat, and swelling, often triggered by complement activation. Pathogen A microorganism, such as a bacterium, capable of causing disease in a host organism. Destruction The elimination of pathogens, often achieved through immune mechanisms like the complement system. Elimination The removal of harmful microbes from the body, frequently facilitated by immune responses.
4) Avoiding Complement System definitions
