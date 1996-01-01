Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

Introduction to Microbiology

Introduction to Microbiology

Problem

Which of these is considered a microbe but NOT a microorganism?

Problem

Which of these are characteristics of microorganisms?

Discovering Microorganisms

Problem

Antonie van Leeuwenhoek observed microorganisms under his microscope and called them “animalicules” (little animals). Which microorganisms did he observe?

Problem

Robert Hook’s and Antonie van Leeuwenhoek’s microscopes were not powerful enough to observe:

