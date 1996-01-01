Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Introduction to Microbiology
Which of these is considered a microbe but NOT a microorganism?
Which of these are characteristics of microorganisms?
Discovering Microorganisms
Antonie van Leeuwenhoek observed microorganisms under his microscope and called them “animalicules” (little animals). Which microorganisms did he observe?
Robert Hook’s and Antonie van Leeuwenhoek’s microscopes were not powerful enough to observe: