1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Microbiology
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of these is considered a microbe but NOT a microorganism?7163views143rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
Which of these are characteristics of microorganisms?5695views102rank3comments
- Multiple Choice
Antonie van Leeuwenhoek observed microorganisms under his microscope and called them 'animalicules' (little animals). Which microorganisms did he observe?4666views64rank
- Multiple Choice
Robert Hook's and Antonie van Leeuwenhoek's microscopes were not powerful enough to observe:4384views28rank1comments
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is the most important element of Koch’s germ theory of disease? The animal shows disease symptoms when
a. the animal has been in contact with a sick animal.
b. the animal has a lowered resistance.
c. a microorganism is observed in the animal.
d. a microorganism is inoculated into the animal.
e. microorganisms can be cultured from the animal.1084views
- Textbook Question
Match the people in column A to their contribution toward the advancement of microbiology, in column B.
<IMAGE>872views
- Textbook Question
Recombinant DNA is
a. DNA in bacteria.
b. the study of how genes work.
c. the DNA resulting when genes of two different organisms are mixed.
d. the use of bacteria in the production of foods.
e. the production of proteins by genes.924views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is a beneficial activity of microorganisms?
a. Some microorganisms are used as food for humans.
b. Some microorganisms use carbon dioxide.
c. Some microorganisms provide nitrogen for plant growth.
d. Some microorganisms are used in sewage treatment processes.
e. all of the above1013views