Back
Affinity Maturation A natural selection process among B cells that enhances antibody effectiveness by favoring cells with improved antigen binding. B Cell A lymphocyte responsible for producing antibodies, undergoing selection for improved antigen recognition during immune responses. Antibody A protein produced by plasma cells that binds specific antigens, with effectiveness enhanced through affinity maturation. B Cell Receptor A membrane-bound immunoglobulin on B cells that recognizes antigens and undergoes mutation to improve binding. Variable Region A segment of antibody or BCR genes where mutations alter antigen binding specificity and effectiveness. Antigen Binding Site A region on antibodies or BCRs that physically interacts with antigens, its affinity shaped by genetic mutations. Mutation A genetic alteration in BCR or antibody genes that can increase or decrease antigen binding efficiency. Clone A group of identical B cells derived from a single ancestor, sharing improved antigen binding after selection. Proliferation The rapid division of B cells, favoring those with higher antigen affinity, leading to more effective immune responses. Antibody Class Switching A process enabling B cells to change the antibody type produced, complementing affinity maturation for better defense. Plasma Cell A differentiated B cell specialized in secreting large amounts of antibodies with enhanced antigen affinity. Natural Selection A mechanism where B cells with superior antigen binding are favored to survive and multiply during immune responses. Antigen A foreign molecule recognized by BCRs or antibodies, driving the selection of B cells with improved binding.
Affinity Maturation definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13