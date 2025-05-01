Skip to main content
Affinity Maturation definitions

  • Affinity Maturation
    A natural selection process among B cells that enhances antibody effectiveness by favoring cells with improved antigen binding.
  • B Cell
    A lymphocyte responsible for producing antibodies, undergoing selection for improved antigen recognition during immune responses.
  • Antibody
    A protein produced by plasma cells that binds specific antigens, with effectiveness enhanced through affinity maturation.
  • B Cell Receptor
    A membrane-bound immunoglobulin on B cells that recognizes antigens and undergoes mutation to improve binding.
  • Variable Region
    A segment of antibody or BCR genes where mutations alter antigen binding specificity and effectiveness.
  • Antigen Binding Site
    A region on antibodies or BCRs that physically interacts with antigens, its affinity shaped by genetic mutations.
  • Mutation
    A genetic alteration in BCR or antibody genes that can increase or decrease antigen binding efficiency.
  • Clone
    A group of identical B cells derived from a single ancestor, sharing improved antigen binding after selection.
  • Proliferation
    The rapid division of B cells, favoring those with higher antigen affinity, leading to more effective immune responses.
  • Antibody Class Switching
    A process enabling B cells to change the antibody type produced, complementing affinity maturation for better defense.
  • Plasma Cell
    A differentiated B cell specialized in secreting large amounts of antibodies with enhanced antigen affinity.
  • Natural Selection
    A mechanism where B cells with superior antigen binding are favored to survive and multiply during immune responses.
  • Antigen
    A foreign molecule recognized by BCRs or antibodies, driving the selection of B cells with improved binding.