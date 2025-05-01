Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Affinity Maturation A natural selection process among B cells that enhances antibody effectiveness by favoring cells with improved antigen binding.

B Cell A lymphocyte responsible for producing antibodies, undergoing selection for improved antigen recognition during immune responses.

Antibody A protein produced by plasma cells that binds specific antigens, with effectiveness enhanced through affinity maturation.

B Cell Receptor A membrane-bound immunoglobulin on B cells that recognizes antigens and undergoes mutation to improve binding.

Variable Region A segment of antibody or BCR genes where mutations alter antigen binding specificity and effectiveness.

Antigen Binding Site A region on antibodies or BCRs that physically interacts with antigens, its affinity shaped by genetic mutations.