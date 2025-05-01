Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Antibody Class Switching A DNA rearrangement process in activated B cells enabling plasma cells to produce different antibody classes while retaining antigen specificity.

Plasma Cell A differentiated B cell type responsible for secreting large amounts of antibodies into the bloodstream.

B Cell A lymphocyte that, upon activation, can differentiate into plasma cells and participate in antibody production.

IgM The first antibody class produced by plasma cells, typically existing as a pentamer with five identical subunits.

IgG A major antibody class produced after class switching, known for its versatility and abundance in the bloodstream.

IgD An antibody class whose gene segment is often deleted during class switching, allowing expression of other antibody types.