Antibody Class Switching definitions

  • Antibody Class Switching
    A DNA rearrangement process in activated B cells enabling plasma cells to produce different antibody classes while retaining antigen specificity.
  • Plasma Cell
    A differentiated B cell type responsible for secreting large amounts of antibodies into the bloodstream.
  • B Cell
    A lymphocyte that, upon activation, can differentiate into plasma cells and participate in antibody production.
  • IgM
    The first antibody class produced by plasma cells, typically existing as a pentamer with five identical subunits.
  • IgG
    A major antibody class produced after class switching, known for its versatility and abundance in the bloodstream.
  • IgD
    An antibody class whose gene segment is often deleted during class switching, allowing expression of other antibody types.
  • IgE
    An antibody class that can be expressed after class switching, involved in allergic responses and defense against parasites.
  • IgA
    An antibody class produced after class switching, important for mucosal immunity and found in secretions like saliva and tears.
  • Constant Region
    The antibody gene segment altered during class switching, determining the antibody's class and effector function.
  • Variable Region
    The antibody gene segment that remains unchanged during class switching, preserving antigen-binding specificity.
  • Antigen
    A molecule recognized by antibodies, typically triggering an immune response when detected by the body.
  • Epitope
    A specific part of an antigen recognized and bound by the antibody's variable region.
  • Genetic Rearrangement
    A DNA modification event in B cells that enables the switch from one antibody class to another.
  • Gene Segment Deletion
    The removal of specific DNA regions coding for certain antibody classes, facilitating class switching.
  • Antibody Gene
    A DNA sequence in B cells containing instructions for producing different antibody classes.