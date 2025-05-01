Back
Antibody Class Switching A DNA rearrangement process in activated B cells enabling plasma cells to produce different antibody classes while retaining antigen specificity. Plasma Cell A differentiated B cell type responsible for secreting large amounts of antibodies into the bloodstream. B Cell A lymphocyte that, upon activation, can differentiate into plasma cells and participate in antibody production. IgM The first antibody class produced by plasma cells, typically existing as a pentamer with five identical subunits. IgG A major antibody class produced after class switching, known for its versatility and abundance in the bloodstream. IgD An antibody class whose gene segment is often deleted during class switching, allowing expression of other antibody types. IgE An antibody class that can be expressed after class switching, involved in allergic responses and defense against parasites. IgA An antibody class produced after class switching, important for mucosal immunity and found in secretions like saliva and tears. Constant Region The antibody gene segment altered during class switching, determining the antibody's class and effector function. Variable Region The antibody gene segment that remains unchanged during class switching, preserving antigen-binding specificity. Antigen A molecule recognized by antibodies, typically triggering an immune response when detected by the body. Epitope A specific part of an antigen recognized and bound by the antibody's variable region. Genetic Rearrangement A DNA modification event in B cells that enables the switch from one antibody class to another. Gene Segment Deletion The removal of specific DNA regions coding for certain antibody classes, facilitating class switching. Antibody Gene A DNA sequence in B cells containing instructions for producing different antibody classes.
Antibody Class Switching definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15