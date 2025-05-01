Back
Binary Fission A prokaryotic asexual process where one parental cell divides to yield two genetically identical offspring. Prokaryote An organism lacking a nucleus, often reproducing by dividing its circular chromosome through binary fission. Eukaryote A cell type with a nucleus, dividing by mitosis rather than the prokaryotic method of binary fission. Asexual Reproduction A process producing offspring from a single parent, resulting in genetically identical cells. Parental Cell The original prokaryotic cell that undergoes division to produce two new cells. Daughter Cells The two final, genetically identical cells formed after the division of a single parent cell. Chromosome A circular DNA molecule in prokaryotes that is duplicated and distributed during cell division. Cell Envelope The combined structure of the cell wall and membrane that elongates during the initial stage of division. Cell Wall A rigid layer in prokaryotes that expands as the cell prepares to divide. Cell Membrane A flexible boundary that stretches with the cell envelope during the early phase of binary fission. Septum A structural partition forming at the cell's center, ultimately dividing it into two separate entities. Generation Time The duration required for a single cell to complete division and produce a new generation. DNA Replication The process of copying genetic material so each resulting cell receives an identical set.
