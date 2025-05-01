Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Binary Fission A prokaryotic asexual process where one parental cell divides to yield two genetically identical offspring.

Prokaryote An organism lacking a nucleus, often reproducing by dividing its circular chromosome through binary fission.

Eukaryote A cell type with a nucleus, dividing by mitosis rather than the prokaryotic method of binary fission.

Asexual Reproduction A process producing offspring from a single parent, resulting in genetically identical cells.

Parental Cell The original prokaryotic cell that undergoes division to produce two new cells.

Daughter Cells The two final, genetically identical cells formed after the division of a single parent cell.