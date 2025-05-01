Skip to main content
Back

Binary Fission definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Binary Fission
    A prokaryotic asexual process where one parental cell divides to yield two genetically identical offspring.
  • Prokaryote
    An organism lacking a nucleus, often reproducing by dividing its circular chromosome through binary fission.
  • Eukaryote
    A cell type with a nucleus, dividing by mitosis rather than the prokaryotic method of binary fission.
  • Asexual Reproduction
    A process producing offspring from a single parent, resulting in genetically identical cells.
  • Parental Cell
    The original prokaryotic cell that undergoes division to produce two new cells.
  • Daughter Cells
    The two final, genetically identical cells formed after the division of a single parent cell.
  • Chromosome
    A circular DNA molecule in prokaryotes that is duplicated and distributed during cell division.
  • Cell Envelope
    The combined structure of the cell wall and membrane that elongates during the initial stage of division.
  • Cell Wall
    A rigid layer in prokaryotes that expands as the cell prepares to divide.
  • Cell Membrane
    A flexible boundary that stretches with the cell envelope during the early phase of binary fission.
  • Septum
    A structural partition forming at the cell's center, ultimately dividing it into two separate entities.
  • Generation Time
    The duration required for a single cell to complete division and produce a new generation.
  • DNA Replication
    The process of copying genetic material so each resulting cell receives an identical set.