Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Tight Junction Membrane protein structure forming a leak-proof seal between adjacent animal cells, preventing passage of liquids or substances between them.

Anchoring Junction Complex protein structure, also called desmosome, using intermediate filaments to mechanically link neighboring animal cells.

Desmosome Specialized anchoring structure composed of intermediate filaments, providing mechanical stability between adjacent animal cells.

Gap Junction Protein channel forming a pore between two animal cells, allowing direct exchange of nutrients and other small molecules.

Plasmodesmata Gaps in plant cell walls connecting cytoplasm of neighboring cells, enabling exchange of materials similar to animal gap junctions.

Intermediate Filament Cytoskeletal component forming part of anchoring junctions, providing structural support and linkage between cells.