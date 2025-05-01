Skip to main content
Cell Junctions definitions

  • Tight Junction
    Membrane protein structure forming a leak-proof seal between adjacent animal cells, preventing passage of liquids or substances between them.
  • Anchoring Junction
    Complex protein structure, also called desmosome, using intermediate filaments to mechanically link neighboring animal cells.
  • Desmosome
    Specialized anchoring structure composed of intermediate filaments, providing mechanical stability between adjacent animal cells.
  • Gap Junction
    Protein channel forming a pore between two animal cells, allowing direct exchange of nutrients and other small molecules.
  • Plasmodesmata
    Gaps in plant cell walls connecting cytoplasm of neighboring cells, enabling exchange of materials similar to animal gap junctions.
  • Intermediate Filament
    Cytoskeletal component forming part of anchoring junctions, providing structural support and linkage between cells.
  • Membrane Protein
    Molecule embedded in the plasma membrane, crucial for forming tight and gap junctions between adjacent cells.
  • Cytoplasm
    Internal cell region connected by gap junctions or plasmodesmata, facilitating direct exchange of substances between cells.
  • Cell Wall
    Rigid outer layer in plant cells containing plasmodesmata, allowing communication and material transfer between cells.
  • Plasma Membrane
    Flexible boundary of cells where tight, anchoring, and gap junctions are formed to connect adjacent cells.
  • Protein Channel
    Structure spanning cell membranes, forming pores in gap junctions for movement of molecules between cells.
  • Leak-Proof Barrier
    Seal created by tight junctions, preventing substances from passing between adjacent animal cells.
  • Animal Cell
    Eukaryotic cell type possessing tight, anchoring, and gap junctions for intercellular connection and communication.
  • Plant Cell
    Eukaryotic cell type with cell walls and plasmodesmata, enabling direct cytoplasmic connections with neighboring cells.