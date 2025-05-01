Back
Tight Junction Membrane protein structure forming a leak-proof seal between adjacent animal cells, preventing passage of liquids or substances between them. Anchoring Junction Complex protein structure, also called desmosome, using intermediate filaments to mechanically link neighboring animal cells. Desmosome Specialized anchoring structure composed of intermediate filaments, providing mechanical stability between adjacent animal cells. Gap Junction Protein channel forming a pore between two animal cells, allowing direct exchange of nutrients and other small molecules. Plasmodesmata Gaps in plant cell walls connecting cytoplasm of neighboring cells, enabling exchange of materials similar to animal gap junctions. Intermediate Filament Cytoskeletal component forming part of anchoring junctions, providing structural support and linkage between cells. Membrane Protein Molecule embedded in the plasma membrane, crucial for forming tight and gap junctions between adjacent cells. Cytoplasm Internal cell region connected by gap junctions or plasmodesmata, facilitating direct exchange of substances between cells. Cell Wall Rigid outer layer in plant cells containing plasmodesmata, allowing communication and material transfer between cells. Plasma Membrane Flexible boundary of cells where tight, anchoring, and gap junctions are formed to connect adjacent cells. Protein Channel Structure spanning cell membranes, forming pores in gap junctions for movement of molecules between cells. Leak-Proof Barrier Seal created by tight junctions, preventing substances from passing between adjacent animal cells. Animal Cell Eukaryotic cell type possessing tight, anchoring, and gap junctions for intercellular connection and communication. Plant Cell Eukaryotic cell type with cell walls and plasmodesmata, enabling direct cytoplasmic connections with neighboring cells.
Cell Junctions definitions
