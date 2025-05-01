Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Clonal Selection Process where only lymphocytes recognizing a specific antigen are chosen to multiply and mount an immune response.

B Cell Lymphocyte type with unique surface receptors, capable of differentiating into antibody-secreting or memory cells.

T Cell Lymphocyte type with unique surface receptors, essential for adaptive immunity and recognizing specific antigens.

Antigen Foreign molecule that triggers a specific immune response by binding to lymphocyte receptors.

BCR Surface molecule on B cells responsible for recognizing and binding to a unique antigen.

TCR Surface molecule on T cells responsible for recognizing and binding to a unique antigen.