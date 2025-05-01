Back
Clonal Selection Process where only lymphocytes recognizing a specific antigen are chosen to multiply and mount an immune response. B Cell Lymphocyte type with unique surface receptors, capable of differentiating into antibody-secreting or memory cells. T Cell Lymphocyte type with unique surface receptors, essential for adaptive immunity and recognizing specific antigens. Antigen Foreign molecule that triggers a specific immune response by binding to lymphocyte receptors. BCR Surface molecule on B cells responsible for recognizing and binding to a unique antigen. TCR Surface molecule on T cells responsible for recognizing and binding to a unique antigen. Proliferation Rapid multiplication of selected lymphocytes after antigen recognition, producing identical clones. Clone Genetically identical group of lymphocytes derived from a single activated cell. Differentiation Process where activated lymphocytes change into specialized cells, such as plasma or memory cells. Plasma Cell Specialized B cell that produces and secretes large amounts of antibodies specific to an antigen. Memory B Cell Long-lived B cell capable of mounting a rapid response upon re-exposure to the same antigen. Adaptive Immune System Body defense system characterized by specificity and memory, involving B and T cells. Mixed Population Diverse group of lymphocytes, each with unique receptors, present before antigen exposure. Antibody Protein produced by plasma cells that binds specifically to an antigen, aiding in its elimination.
