Complex Media definitions

  • Complex Media
    A nutrient-rich microbial growth medium with an unknown exact composition, supporting diverse microbial growth.
  • Cell Extract
    A mixture derived from broken cells, such as yeast, meat, or plants, providing nutrients for microbial culture.
  • Yeast Extract
    A nutrient source obtained from yeast cells, commonly used in growth media for its rich supply of vitamins and amino acids.
  • Meat Extract
    A nutrient-rich substance from animal tissue, supplying proteins, minerals, and growth factors to culture media.
  • Plant Extract
    A source of nutrients derived from plant material, contributing carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals to media.
  • Peptone
    Small, soluble protein fragments from partial digestion, easily utilized by most bacteria for growth.
  • Protein Fragment
    A short chain of amino acids resulting from protein breakdown, serving as a nutrient in growth media.
  • Nutrient
    A substance required for microbial metabolism and growth, often supplied in complex mixtures in media.
  • Microbial Growth
    An increase in the number of microorganisms, often supported by nutrient-rich media.
  • Chemically Defined Media
    A growth medium with precisely known chemical composition, in contrast to complex media.
  • Amino Acid Chain
    A sequence of amino acids, often found as short fragments in peptones within complex media.
  • Soluble Protein
    A protein or fragment that dissolves easily in water, making it accessible for microbial uptake.
  • Growth Factor
    An organic compound required in small amounts for microbial growth, often present in extracts.