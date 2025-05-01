Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Complex Media A nutrient-rich microbial growth medium with an unknown exact composition, supporting diverse microbial growth.

Cell Extract A mixture derived from broken cells, such as yeast, meat, or plants, providing nutrients for microbial culture.

Yeast Extract A nutrient source obtained from yeast cells, commonly used in growth media for its rich supply of vitamins and amino acids.

Meat Extract A nutrient-rich substance from animal tissue, supplying proteins, minerals, and growth factors to culture media.

Plant Extract A source of nutrients derived from plant material, contributing carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals to media.

Peptone Small, soluble protein fragments from partial digestion, easily utilized by most bacteria for growth.