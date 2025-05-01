Back
Complex Media A nutrient-rich microbial growth medium with an unknown exact composition, supporting diverse microbial growth. Cell Extract A mixture derived from broken cells, such as yeast, meat, or plants, providing nutrients for microbial culture. Yeast Extract A nutrient source obtained from yeast cells, commonly used in growth media for its rich supply of vitamins and amino acids. Meat Extract A nutrient-rich substance from animal tissue, supplying proteins, minerals, and growth factors to culture media. Plant Extract A source of nutrients derived from plant material, contributing carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals to media. Peptone Small, soluble protein fragments from partial digestion, easily utilized by most bacteria for growth. Protein Fragment A short chain of amino acids resulting from protein breakdown, serving as a nutrient in growth media. Nutrient A substance required for microbial metabolism and growth, often supplied in complex mixtures in media. Microbial Growth An increase in the number of microorganisms, often supported by nutrient-rich media. Chemically Defined Media A growth medium with precisely known chemical composition, in contrast to complex media. Amino Acid Chain A sequence of amino acids, often found as short fragments in peptones within complex media. Soluble Protein A protein or fragment that dissolves easily in water, making it accessible for microbial uptake. Growth Factor An organic compound required in small amounts for microbial growth, often present in extracts.
Complex Media definitions
