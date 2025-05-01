Back
Dideoxynucleotide A DNA building block lacking a 3' hydroxyl group, causing chain termination during DNA synthesis. Sanger Sequencing A DNA sequencing technique using chain-terminating nucleotides to deduce the order of bases. DNA Polymerase An enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a primer. DNA Primer A short nucleic acid sequence that provides a starting point for DNA synthesis. Deoxyribonucleotide A standard DNA nucleotide containing a 3' hydroxyl group, allowing chain elongation. Chain Termination PCR A modified PCR process where DNA synthesis stops at specific bases due to ddNTP incorporation. Gel Electrophoresis A technique that separates DNA fragments by size using an electric field in a gel matrix. Chromatogram A computer-generated plot displaying DNA sequence data as colored peaks for each nucleotide. Complementary Base Pairing A rule where adenine pairs with thymine and guanine pairs with cytosine in DNA strands. Template DNA An unknown DNA strand used as a reference for synthesizing complementary sequences. PCR Product A DNA fragment generated during polymerase chain reaction, varying in length based on termination. Lane A vertical section in a gel where DNA samples are loaded and separated during electrophoresis. Fragment A piece of DNA of a specific length resulting from chain termination at a particular nucleotide. 5' to 3' Direction The orientation in which DNA sequences are read and synthesized, from the fifth to the third carbon. Mystery DNA An unknown DNA sequence targeted for identification using sequencing techniques.
Dideoxy Sequencing definitions
