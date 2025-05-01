Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Dideoxynucleotide A DNA building block lacking a 3' hydroxyl group, causing chain termination during DNA synthesis.

Sanger Sequencing A DNA sequencing technique using chain-terminating nucleotides to deduce the order of bases.

DNA Polymerase An enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a primer.

DNA Primer A short nucleic acid sequence that provides a starting point for DNA synthesis.

Deoxyribonucleotide A standard DNA nucleotide containing a 3' hydroxyl group, allowing chain elongation.

Chain Termination PCR A modified PCR process where DNA synthesis stops at specific bases due to ddNTP incorporation.