Dideoxy Sequencing definitions

  • Dideoxynucleotide
    A DNA building block lacking a 3' hydroxyl group, causing chain termination during DNA synthesis.
  • Sanger Sequencing
    A DNA sequencing technique using chain-terminating nucleotides to deduce the order of bases.
  • DNA Polymerase
    An enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a primer.
  • DNA Primer
    A short nucleic acid sequence that provides a starting point for DNA synthesis.
  • Deoxyribonucleotide
    A standard DNA nucleotide containing a 3' hydroxyl group, allowing chain elongation.
  • Chain Termination PCR
    A modified PCR process where DNA synthesis stops at specific bases due to ddNTP incorporation.
  • Gel Electrophoresis
    A technique that separates DNA fragments by size using an electric field in a gel matrix.
  • Chromatogram
    A computer-generated plot displaying DNA sequence data as colored peaks for each nucleotide.
  • Complementary Base Pairing
    A rule where adenine pairs with thymine and guanine pairs with cytosine in DNA strands.
  • Template DNA
    An unknown DNA strand used as a reference for synthesizing complementary sequences.
  • PCR Product
    A DNA fragment generated during polymerase chain reaction, varying in length based on termination.
  • Lane
    A vertical section in a gel where DNA samples are loaded and separated during electrophoresis.
  • Fragment
    A piece of DNA of a specific length resulting from chain termination at a particular nucleotide.
  • 5' to 3' Direction
    The orientation in which DNA sequences are read and synthesized, from the fifth to the third carbon.
  • Mystery DNA
    An unknown DNA sequence targeted for identification using sequencing techniques.