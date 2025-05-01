Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electron Microscope Instrument using electrons for imaging, offering much higher magnification and resolution than light-based devices.

Magnification Degree to which an image appears larger than the actual object, reaching up to 10,000,000 times in advanced imaging tools.

Resolution Smallest distance between two points that can still be distinguished, reaching up to 0.3 nanometers in advanced imaging.

Transmission Electron Microscope Device forming 2D images by passing electrons through ultra-thin specimen slices, ideal for viewing internal structures.

Scanning Electron Microscope Device generating 3D images by detecting electrons scattered from a specimen's surface, revealing external features.

Internal Cell Structure Components inside cells, best visualized using high-resolution imaging that penetrates thin specimen sections.