Electron Microscopes definitions

  • Electron Microscope
    Instrument using electrons for imaging, offering much higher magnification and resolution than light-based devices.
  • Magnification
    Degree to which an image appears larger than the actual object, reaching up to 10,000,000 times in advanced imaging tools.
  • Resolution
    Smallest distance between two points that can still be distinguished, reaching up to 0.3 nanometers in advanced imaging.
  • Transmission Electron Microscope
    Device forming 2D images by passing electrons through ultra-thin specimen slices, ideal for viewing internal structures.
  • Scanning Electron Microscope
    Device generating 3D images by detecting electrons scattered from a specimen's surface, revealing external features.
  • Internal Cell Structure
    Components inside cells, best visualized using high-resolution imaging that penetrates thin specimen sections.
  • External Cell Structure
    Surface features of cells, revealed in detail by imaging techniques that detect scattered electrons.
  • Specimen Preparation
    Complex process involving slicing and treating samples, often required for advanced electron-based imaging.
  • Artifact
    Unnatural feature introduced during sample processing, potentially misleading interpretation of microscopic images.
  • Vacuum
    Environment devoid of air, necessary for electron-based imaging to prevent interference with electron beams.
  • Electron Gun
    Component producing a focused stream of electrons, initiating the imaging process in advanced microscopes.
  • Electron Beam
    Stream of electrons directed at a specimen, enabling high-resolution imaging in specialized instruments.
  • Viewing Screen
    Surface where the final image is projected and observed after electron interaction with the specimen.
  • False Color
    Computer-generated coloring applied to naturally black-and-white images to enhance visualization and interpretation.
  • Micrograph
    Image produced by a microscope, often used to document and analyze structures invisible to the naked eye.