Back
Electron Microscope Instrument using electrons for imaging, offering much higher magnification and resolution than light-based devices. Magnification Degree to which an image appears larger than the actual object, reaching up to 10,000,000 times in advanced imaging tools. Resolution Smallest distance between two points that can still be distinguished, reaching up to 0.3 nanometers in advanced imaging. Transmission Electron Microscope Device forming 2D images by passing electrons through ultra-thin specimen slices, ideal for viewing internal structures. Scanning Electron Microscope Device generating 3D images by detecting electrons scattered from a specimen's surface, revealing external features. Internal Cell Structure Components inside cells, best visualized using high-resolution imaging that penetrates thin specimen sections. External Cell Structure Surface features of cells, revealed in detail by imaging techniques that detect scattered electrons. Specimen Preparation Complex process involving slicing and treating samples, often required for advanced electron-based imaging. Artifact Unnatural feature introduced during sample processing, potentially misleading interpretation of microscopic images. Vacuum Environment devoid of air, necessary for electron-based imaging to prevent interference with electron beams. Electron Gun Component producing a focused stream of electrons, initiating the imaging process in advanced microscopes. Electron Beam Stream of electrons directed at a specimen, enabling high-resolution imaging in specialized instruments. Viewing Screen Surface where the final image is projected and observed after electron interaction with the specimen. False Color Computer-generated coloring applied to naturally black-and-white images to enhance visualization and interpretation. Micrograph Image produced by a microscope, often used to document and analyze structures invisible to the naked eye.
Electron Microscopes definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15