Fever An innate immune response marked by body temperature above 37.8°C, aiding in microbial elimination and enhancing protective body functions.

Innate Immunity A non-specific defense mechanism present from birth, providing immediate protection against pathogens as a second line of defense.

Hypothalamus A brain region responsible for regulating body temperature, maintaining homeostasis around 37°C under normal conditions.

Second Line of Defense A set of innate immune responses, including fever and inflammation, activated after pathogens bypass initial barriers.

Pyrogens Fever-inducing cytokines released by cells, which signal the hypothalamus to raise body temperature.

Endogenous Pyrogens Internally produced fever-inducing cytokines, originating from within the body during immune responses.