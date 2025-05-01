Back
Fever An innate immune response marked by body temperature above 37.8°C, aiding in microbial elimination and enhancing protective body functions. Innate Immunity A non-specific defense mechanism present from birth, providing immediate protection against pathogens as a second line of defense. Hypothalamus A brain region responsible for regulating body temperature, maintaining homeostasis around 37°C under normal conditions. Second Line of Defense A set of innate immune responses, including fever and inflammation, activated after pathogens bypass initial barriers. Pyrogens Fever-inducing cytokines released by cells, which signal the hypothalamus to raise body temperature. Endogenous Pyrogens Internally produced fever-inducing cytokines, originating from within the body during immune responses. Exogenous Pyrogens Fever-inducing substances that originate outside the body, often from microbial sources. Inflammatory Response A protective reaction enhanced by fever, involving increased cytokine release and immune cell activity to eliminate microbes. Cytokines Signaling proteins released by cells, crucial for mediating immune responses and inducing fever. Enzymatic Reactions Biochemical processes in the body that proceed faster at elevated temperatures, aiding in quicker microbial elimination. Microbial Elimination The process of removing or destroying pathogens, accelerated by higher body temperatures during fever. Protective Mechanism A physiological process, such as fever, that helps prevent and eliminate infections by inhibiting pathogen growth. Body Temperature A physiological parameter regulated by the hypothalamus, normally around 37°C, rising during fever as part of immune defense.
Fever definitions
