Functional Group A reactive cluster of atoms commonly found attached to a carbon backbone in biomolecules, influencing molecular properties.

Carbon Backbone A chain or framework of carbon atoms forming the main structure to which functional groups attach.

Methyl Group A single carbon atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms, often found in lipids and extending from a carbon chain.

Hydroxyl Group An oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, represented as –OH, frequently present in carbohydrates.

Carbonyl Group A carbon atom double bonded to an oxygen atom, forming a key component in various biomolecules.

Carboxyl Group A combination of a carbonyl and a hydroxyl group, with a carbon double bonded to oxygen and also bonded to –OH.