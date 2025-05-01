Back
Functional Group A reactive cluster of atoms commonly found attached to a carbon backbone in biomolecules, influencing molecular properties. Carbon Backbone A chain or framework of carbon atoms forming the main structure to which functional groups attach. Methyl Group A single carbon atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms, often found in lipids and extending from a carbon chain. Hydroxyl Group An oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, represented as –OH, frequently present in carbohydrates. Carbonyl Group A carbon atom double bonded to an oxygen atom, forming a key component in various biomolecules. Carboxyl Group A combination of a carbonyl and a hydroxyl group, with a carbon double bonded to oxygen and also bonded to –OH. Amino Group A nitrogen atom bonded to hydrogen atoms, commonly found in amino acids and proteins. Phosphate Group A complex group containing a phosphorus atom, easily identified among functional groups by its unique structure. Sulfhydryl Group A sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, often involved in protein structure and function. Covalent Bond A strong chemical link where atoms share electrons, such as between carbon and hydrogen in methyl groups. Biomolecule A molecule produced by living organisms, often containing functional groups that determine its reactivity. Reactivity The tendency of a group of atoms to participate in chemical reactions, influenced by the presence of functional groups. Structure Recognition The ability to identify specific arrangements of atoms, such as functional groups, within larger molecules.
