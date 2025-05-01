Skip to main content
Functional Groups definitions

  • Functional Group
    A reactive cluster of atoms commonly found attached to a carbon backbone in biomolecules, influencing molecular properties.
  • Carbon Backbone
    A chain or framework of carbon atoms forming the main structure to which functional groups attach.
  • Methyl Group
    A single carbon atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms, often found in lipids and extending from a carbon chain.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    An oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, represented as –OH, frequently present in carbohydrates.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A carbon atom double bonded to an oxygen atom, forming a key component in various biomolecules.
  • Carboxyl Group
    A combination of a carbonyl and a hydroxyl group, with a carbon double bonded to oxygen and also bonded to –OH.
  • Amino Group
    A nitrogen atom bonded to hydrogen atoms, commonly found in amino acids and proteins.
  • Phosphate Group
    A complex group containing a phosphorus atom, easily identified among functional groups by its unique structure.
  • Sulfhydryl Group
    A sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, often involved in protein structure and function.
  • Covalent Bond
    A strong chemical link where atoms share electrons, such as between carbon and hydrogen in methyl groups.
  • Biomolecule
    A molecule produced by living organisms, often containing functional groups that determine its reactivity.
  • Reactivity
    The tendency of a group of atoms to participate in chemical reactions, influenced by the presence of functional groups.
  • Structure Recognition
    The ability to identify specific arrangements of atoms, such as functional groups, within larger molecules.