Back
Genetic Code A universal table linking nucleotide triplets in DNA or RNA to specific amino acids in proteins. Codon A sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid or signals termination. Amino Acid A building block of proteins, each specified by a unique codon in the mRNA sequence. mRNA A single-stranded RNA molecule transcribed from DNA, carrying codons for protein synthesis. Transcription The process of synthesizing mRNA from a DNA template, replacing thymine with uracil. Translation The process where ribosomes use mRNA codons to assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain. Start Codon AUG sequence in mRNA that signals the beginning of translation and codes for methionine. Stop Codon A nucleotide triplet (e.g., UAA) in mRNA that signals the end of protein synthesis, not coding for any amino acid. Polypeptide Chain A linear sequence of amino acids formed during translation, extending from the N-terminal to the C-terminal. DNA Coding Strand The DNA strand whose sequence matches the mRNA (except T replaced by U), used as a reference in transcription. DNA Template Strand The DNA strand that serves as the template for mRNA synthesis during transcription. Nucleotide A molecular subunit of DNA or RNA, consisting of a sugar, phosphate, and a nitrogenous base. Methionine The amino acid specified by the start codon, always the first incorporated during translation. Reading Frame A way of dividing the mRNA sequence into consecutive, non-overlapping codons for translation. Uracil A nitrogenous base in RNA that replaces thymine found in DNA during transcription.
Genetic Code definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15