Genetic Code A universal table linking nucleotide triplets in DNA or RNA to specific amino acids in proteins.

Codon A sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid or signals termination.

Amino Acid A building block of proteins, each specified by a unique codon in the mRNA sequence.

mRNA A single-stranded RNA molecule transcribed from DNA, carrying codons for protein synthesis.

Transcription The process of synthesizing mRNA from a DNA template, replacing thymine with uracil.

Translation The process where ribosomes use mRNA codons to assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain.