Genetic Code definitions

  • Genetic Code
    A universal table linking nucleotide triplets in DNA or RNA to specific amino acids in proteins.
  • Codon
    A sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid or signals termination.
  • Amino Acid
    A building block of proteins, each specified by a unique codon in the mRNA sequence.
  • mRNA
    A single-stranded RNA molecule transcribed from DNA, carrying codons for protein synthesis.
  • Transcription
    The process of synthesizing mRNA from a DNA template, replacing thymine with uracil.
  • Translation
    The process where ribosomes use mRNA codons to assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain.
  • Start Codon
    AUG sequence in mRNA that signals the beginning of translation and codes for methionine.
  • Stop Codon
    A nucleotide triplet (e.g., UAA) in mRNA that signals the end of protein synthesis, not coding for any amino acid.
  • Polypeptide Chain
    A linear sequence of amino acids formed during translation, extending from the N-terminal to the C-terminal.
  • DNA Coding Strand
    The DNA strand whose sequence matches the mRNA (except T replaced by U), used as a reference in transcription.
  • DNA Template Strand
    The DNA strand that serves as the template for mRNA synthesis during transcription.
  • Nucleotide
    A molecular subunit of DNA or RNA, consisting of a sugar, phosphate, and a nitrogenous base.
  • Methionine
    The amino acid specified by the start codon, always the first incorporated during translation.
  • Reading Frame
    A way of dividing the mRNA sequence into consecutive, non-overlapping codons for translation.
  • Uracil
    A nitrogenous base in RNA that replaces thymine found in DNA during transcription.