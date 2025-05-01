Back
Germination Process where an endospore exits dormancy and transforms into a metabolically active vegetative cell in response to favorable conditions. Endospore Highly resistant, dormant structure formed by certain bacteria to survive unfavorable environmental conditions. Vegetative Cell Metabolically active bacterial form capable of growth and reproduction under favorable environmental conditions. Sporulation Process by which a vegetative cell forms an endospore to withstand harsh environments. Dormant State Condition in which metabolic activity is minimal, allowing survival during periods of environmental stress. Nutrient Detection Ability of an endospore to sense environmental molecules, such as glucose, signaling favorable conditions for growth. Core Central region of an endospore that absorbs water during germination, enabling enzyme activation. Enzyme Activation Initiation of biochemical catalysts within the endospore core, triggered by water uptake, essential for returning to vegetative state. Protective Layers Multiple barriers surrounding the endospore, providing resistance to environmental hazards until germination occurs. Favorable Environment Set of external conditions, such as nutrient availability, that support vegetative cell growth and reproduction. Unfavorable Environment Set of external conditions that threaten cell survival, often triggering sporulation in vegetative cells. Water Absorption Uptake of H2O by the endospore core, a critical early step in initiating germination. Glucose Simple sugar molecule often detected by endospores as a signal of suitable conditions for germination.
