Germination Process where an endospore exits dormancy and transforms into a metabolically active vegetative cell in response to favorable conditions.

Endospore Highly resistant, dormant structure formed by certain bacteria to survive unfavorable environmental conditions.

Vegetative Cell Metabolically active bacterial form capable of growth and reproduction under favorable environmental conditions.

Sporulation Process by which a vegetative cell forms an endospore to withstand harsh environments.

Dormant State Condition in which metabolic activity is minimal, allowing survival during periods of environmental stress.

Nutrient Detection Ability of an endospore to sense environmental molecules, such as glucose, signaling favorable conditions for growth.