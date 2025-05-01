Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Immunity Ability to eliminate disease-causing microbes and protect against environmental agents like pollen.

Susceptibility Condition marked by lack of protection against disease-causing agents or environmental threats.

Innate Immunity Nonspecific, broad protection present at birth, including barriers, chemicals, and immune cells.

Adaptive Immunity Specific, evolving protection that adapts over time to new pathogens and environmental exposures.

Physical Barriers Structures like skin and mucus membranes that prevent entry of microbes into the body.

Chemical Defenses Substances such as antimicrobials, acids, and bases that inhibit or destroy invading microbes.