Immunity Ability to eliminate disease-causing microbes and protect against environmental agents like pollen. Susceptibility Condition marked by lack of protection against disease-causing agents or environmental threats. Innate Immunity Nonspecific, broad protection present at birth, including barriers, chemicals, and immune cells. Adaptive Immunity Specific, evolving protection that adapts over time to new pathogens and environmental exposures. Physical Barriers Structures like skin and mucus membranes that prevent entry of microbes into the body. Chemical Defenses Substances such as antimicrobials, acids, and bases that inhibit or destroy invading microbes. Antigen Toxin or foreign substance that induces an immune response, often found on pathogen surfaces. Antibody Y-shaped protein that binds specifically to antigens, triggering immune responses against pathogens. Pathogen Disease-causing microbe or agent targeted by immune defenses. B Cell Adaptive immune cell involved in producing antibodies against specific antigens. T Cell Adaptive immune cell that helps recognize and respond to specific pathogens. Immune Response Series of actions by immune components to recognize, target, and eliminate foreign agents. Crosstalk Interaction and cooperation between innate and adaptive immune system components. Antigen Binding Site Region on an antibody that specifically attaches to a matching antigen. Host Immune Cell Body cell capable of targeting and eliminating pathogens, often activated by antibody-antigen binding.
Introduction to Immunity definitions
