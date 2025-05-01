Skip to main content
Introduction to Immunity definitions

  • Immunity
    Ability to eliminate disease-causing microbes and protect against environmental agents like pollen.
  • Susceptibility
    Condition marked by lack of protection against disease-causing agents or environmental threats.
  • Innate Immunity
    Nonspecific, broad protection present at birth, including barriers, chemicals, and immune cells.
  • Adaptive Immunity
    Specific, evolving protection that adapts over time to new pathogens and environmental exposures.
  • Physical Barriers
    Structures like skin and mucus membranes that prevent entry of microbes into the body.
  • Chemical Defenses
    Substances such as antimicrobials, acids, and bases that inhibit or destroy invading microbes.
  • Antigen
    Toxin or foreign substance that induces an immune response, often found on pathogen surfaces.
  • Antibody
    Y-shaped protein that binds specifically to antigens, triggering immune responses against pathogens.
  • Pathogen
    Disease-causing microbe or agent targeted by immune defenses.
  • B Cell
    Adaptive immune cell involved in producing antibodies against specific antigens.
  • T Cell
    Adaptive immune cell that helps recognize and respond to specific pathogens.
  • Immune Response
    Series of actions by immune components to recognize, target, and eliminate foreign agents.
  • Crosstalk
    Interaction and cooperation between innate and adaptive immune system components.
  • Antigen Binding Site
    Region on an antibody that specifically attaches to a matching antigen.
  • Host Immune Cell
    Body cell capable of targeting and eliminating pathogens, often activated by antibody-antigen binding.