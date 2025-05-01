Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Complement System A network of inactive blood and tissue proteins that, upon activation, triggers immune responses like microbe removal and inflammation.

Innate Immunity A non-adaptable defense mechanism present from birth, providing immediate response to infections without prior exposure.

Adaptive Immunity A specific immune defense that utilizes antibodies and improves with repeated exposure to pathogens.

Antibody A protein produced by adaptive immunity that binds to specific antigens, aiding in pathogen detection and elimination.

Alternative Pathway A complement activation route that does not require antibodies and is triggered directly by microbial surfaces.

Lectin Pathway A complement activation route initiated by binding of lectin proteins to microbial carbohydrates.