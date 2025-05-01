Back
Complement System A network of inactive blood and tissue proteins that, upon activation, triggers immune responses like microbe removal and inflammation. Innate Immunity A non-adaptable defense mechanism present from birth, providing immediate response to infections without prior exposure. Adaptive Immunity A specific immune defense that utilizes antibodies and improves with repeated exposure to pathogens. Antibody A protein produced by adaptive immunity that binds to specific antigens, aiding in pathogen detection and elimination. Alternative Pathway A complement activation route that does not require antibodies and is triggered directly by microbial surfaces. Lectin Pathway A complement activation route initiated by binding of lectin proteins to microbial carbohydrates. Classical Pathway A complement activation route that relies on antibodies to recognize and bind to pathogens. C3 Convertase An enzyme complex formed during complement activation that cleaves C3 into its active fragments. C3 A central complement protein that, when cleaved, generates fragments essential for immune responses. C3a An active fragment produced from C3 cleavage that promotes inflammation during immune responses. C3b An active fragment from C3 cleavage that enhances phagocytosis and can lead to cell lysis. Opsonization A process where pathogens are marked for enhanced phagocytosis by immune cells. Cell Lysis The destruction of a cell's membrane, resulting in the breakdown and death of the cell. Inflammation A localized immune response characterized by redness, heat, and swelling, aiding in microbe elimination. Phagocytosis The engulfment and digestion of microbes or particles by immune cells, often enhanced by complement activation.
Introduction to the Complement System definitions
