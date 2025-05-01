Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Direct Selection Method promoting growth of only selectable mutants, making identification straightforward since non-mutants do not survive.

Indirect Selection Technique where both mutants and non-mutants grow, requiring identification of mutants among a mixed population.

Auxotroph Mutant requiring additional growth factors not needed by the parent strain, unable to grow on minimal media.

Prototroph Non-mutant organism capable of growing on minimal media without supplemental nutrients.

Non-selectable Mutant Variant that cannot be isolated by direct selection and must be identified using indirect methods.

Replica Plating Technique transferring colonies from a master plate to multiple media types to distinguish mutants based on growth patterns.