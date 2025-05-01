Back
Direct Selection Method promoting growth of only selectable mutants, making identification straightforward since non-mutants do not survive. Indirect Selection Technique where both mutants and non-mutants grow, requiring identification of mutants among a mixed population. Auxotroph Mutant requiring additional growth factors not needed by the parent strain, unable to grow on minimal media. Prototroph Non-mutant organism capable of growing on minimal media without supplemental nutrients. Non-selectable Mutant Variant that cannot be isolated by direct selection and must be identified using indirect methods. Replica Plating Technique transferring colonies from a master plate to multiple media types to distinguish mutants based on growth patterns. Master Plate Original agar plate containing both mutants and non-mutants, used as the source for colony transfer in replica plating. Sterile Velvet Fabric used to transfer colony imprints from the master plate to replicate agar plates in replica plating. Nutrient Agar Growth medium containing additional factors, supporting both mutants and non-mutants, used in replica plating. Minimal Media Agar medium with only essential nutrients, allowing growth of non-mutants but not mutants requiring extra factors. Colony Imprint Pattern of microbial colonies transferred from one surface to another, preserving spatial arrangement for comparison. Selectable Mutant Variant that can be isolated directly due to its unique ability to grow under specific selective conditions. Incubation Process of maintaining plates under suitable conditions to allow visible colony growth for analysis. Growth Factor Essential nutrient required by certain mutants for survival and proliferation, absent in minimal media. Replicate Plate Agar plate inoculated from the master plate via sterile velvet, used to compare growth under different conditions.
Mutant Detection definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15