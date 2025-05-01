Skip to main content
pH Scale definitions

  • pH
    A logarithmic value indicating hydrogen ion concentration, crucial for determining solution acidity or basicity.
  • pH Scale
    A numerical range from 0 to 14 used to classify solutions as acidic, neutral, or basic based on hydrogen ion concentration.
  • Hydrogen Ion
    A positively charged particle whose concentration determines a solution's acidity and is central to pH calculations.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    A negatively charged particle whose concentration is inversely related to hydrogen ions, influencing solution basicity.
  • Acidic Solution
    A mixture with a pH below 7, characterized by a higher concentration of hydrogen ions than hydroxide ions.
  • Basic Solution
    A mixture with a pH above 7, containing more hydroxide ions than hydrogen ions.
  • Neutral Solution
    A mixture with a pH of exactly 7, where hydrogen and hydroxide ion concentrations are equal.
  • Buffer
    A substance that stabilizes pH by resisting changes when acids or bases are introduced, vital for biological systems.
  • Bicarbonate Buffer System
    A blood-based mechanism using HCO3− and H2CO3 to regulate pH by absorbing or releasing hydrogen ions.
  • Homeostasis
    A state of internal balance, maintained by mechanisms like buffers to keep pH within a narrow, safe range.
  • Logarithmic Scale
    A nonlinear measurement system where each unit change represents a tenfold difference in hydrogen ion concentration.
  • Aqueous Solution
    A liquid mixture where water is the solvent, allowing for the dissociation and interaction of ions like H+ and OH−.
  • Acid
    A substance that increases hydrogen ion concentration in a solution, lowering its pH.
  • Base
    A substance that decreases hydrogen ion concentration, raising the pH of a solution.