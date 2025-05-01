Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

pH A logarithmic value indicating hydrogen ion concentration, crucial for determining solution acidity or basicity.

pH Scale A numerical range from 0 to 14 used to classify solutions as acidic, neutral, or basic based on hydrogen ion concentration.

Hydrogen Ion A positively charged particle whose concentration determines a solution's acidity and is central to pH calculations.

Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged particle whose concentration is inversely related to hydrogen ions, influencing solution basicity.

Acidic Solution A mixture with a pH below 7, characterized by a higher concentration of hydrogen ions than hydroxide ions.

Basic Solution A mixture with a pH above 7, containing more hydroxide ions than hydrogen ions.