pH A logarithmic value indicating hydrogen ion concentration, crucial for determining solution acidity or basicity. pH Scale A numerical range from 0 to 14 used to classify solutions as acidic, neutral, or basic based on hydrogen ion concentration. Hydrogen Ion A positively charged particle whose concentration determines a solution's acidity and is central to pH calculations. Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged particle whose concentration is inversely related to hydrogen ions, influencing solution basicity. Acidic Solution A mixture with a pH below 7, characterized by a higher concentration of hydrogen ions than hydroxide ions. Basic Solution A mixture with a pH above 7, containing more hydroxide ions than hydrogen ions. Neutral Solution A mixture with a pH of exactly 7, where hydrogen and hydroxide ion concentrations are equal. Buffer A substance that stabilizes pH by resisting changes when acids or bases are introduced, vital for biological systems. Bicarbonate Buffer System A blood-based mechanism using HCO3− and H2CO3 to regulate pH by absorbing or releasing hydrogen ions. Homeostasis A state of internal balance, maintained by mechanisms like buffers to keep pH within a narrow, safe range. Logarithmic Scale A nonlinear measurement system where each unit change represents a tenfold difference in hydrogen ion concentration. Aqueous Solution A liquid mixture where water is the solvent, allowing for the dissociation and interaction of ions like H+ and OH−. Acid A substance that increases hydrogen ion concentration in a solution, lowering its pH. Base A substance that decreases hydrogen ion concentration, raising the pH of a solution.
pH Scale definitions
