Dry Heat Heat without moisture, requiring higher temperatures and longer times to destroy microbes, suitable for moisture-sensitive items like powders and oils.

Incineration Destruction of cell components by direct flame, turning them into ashes, commonly used for sterilizing laboratory tools.

Hot Air Oven Device using dry heat to kill microbes on heat-stable instruments by denaturing proteins and destroying cell structures.

Moist Heat Heat with liquid content, more effective than dry heat, kills microbes by irreversibly denaturing enzymes and proteins.

Autoclave Instrument resembling a pressure cooker, using pressurized steam to sterilize heat- and moisture-tolerant items efficiently.

Pasteurization Brief heat treatment, often applied to liquids like milk, reducing pathogens without significantly altering taste or quality.