Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth definitions

  • Dry Heat
    Heat without moisture, requiring higher temperatures and longer times to destroy microbes, suitable for moisture-sensitive items like powders and oils.
  • Incineration
    Destruction of cell components by direct flame, turning them into ashes, commonly used for sterilizing laboratory tools.
  • Hot Air Oven
    Device using dry heat to kill microbes on heat-stable instruments by denaturing proteins and destroying cell structures.
  • Moist Heat
    Heat with liquid content, more effective than dry heat, kills microbes by irreversibly denaturing enzymes and proteins.
  • Autoclave
    Instrument resembling a pressure cooker, using pressurized steam to sterilize heat- and moisture-tolerant items efficiently.
  • Pasteurization
    Brief heat treatment, often applied to liquids like milk, reducing pathogens without significantly altering taste or quality.
  • High Temperature Short Time (HTST)
    Pasteurization method exposing products to about 165°C for 15 seconds, reducing microbes but not achieving sterilization.
  • Ultra High Temperature (UHT)
    Pasteurization method using around 280°C for 3 seconds, sterilizing products and allowing shelf storage without refrigeration.
  • Refrigeration
    Low temperature storage, typically around 2°C, slowing microbial growth and delaying spoilage of perishable items.
  • Freezing
    Preservation method using temperatures below 0°C, inhibiting microbial growth but not necessarily killing all microbes.
  • Desiccation
    Drying process removing moisture to inhibit microbial growth, often enhanced by creating hypertonic environments with solutes like salt.
  • Lyophilization
    Freeze-drying technique combining freezing and vacuum drying, removing water by sublimation and preserving food quality without refrigeration.
  • Filtration
    Physical removal of microbes from liquids or air using filters with pores too small for microbes to pass through.
  • HEPA Filter
    High efficiency particulate air filter, specifically designed to remove airborne particles and microbes, commonly used in air purification.
  • High Pressure Processing (HPP)
    Method using extreme pressure to alter protein structures and kill microbes, preserving food qualities but not always sterilizing.
  • Irradiation
    Exposure of objects to radiation to control microbial growth, including both ionizing and non-ionizing types.
  • Ionizing Radiation
    Highly penetrative energy capable of removing electrons, damaging cellular molecules and generating reactive oxygen species.
  • Non-ionizing Radiation
    Lower energy radiation, such as UV light, damaging DNA and proteins but lacking deep penetration, effective only on exposed surfaces.