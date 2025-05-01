Skip to main content
Scientific Method definitions

  • Scientific Method
    A systematic series of steps for acquiring trustworthy scientific knowledge, starting with observation and ending with peer review.
  • Observation
    The initial step involving noticing and describing a phenomenon or event that sparks a scientific question.
  • Hypothesis
    A proposed, testable explanation addressing both what will happen and why, forming the basis for experimentation.
  • Prediction
    An expected outcome of an event, addressing only what will happen, which can be correct or incorrect.
  • Experiment
    A designed procedure to test a hypothesis by manipulating variables and observing outcomes.
  • Data
    Collected and interpreted results from experiments, used to evaluate hypotheses.
  • Conclusion
    A decision to accept or reject a hypothesis based on experimental data and observations.
  • Peer Review
    Evaluation of scientific work by others in the field to check for errors and validate findings before publication.
  • Theory
    A broad, testable explanation supported by extensive evidence, encompassing many observations and hypotheses.
  • Falsifiability
    The quality of being able to be proven false, a key feature of hypotheses and theories.
  • Cell Theory
    The concept that all living organisms consist of cells and all cells arise from preexisting cells.
  • Homeostasis Theory
    The principle that all living organisms maintain a relatively stable internal environment.
  • Theory of Evolution
    The idea that all living organisms share a common ancestor and have diversified over time.
  • Primary Literature
    Published scientific reports presenting original research, often following peer review.