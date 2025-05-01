Back
Scientific Method A systematic series of steps for acquiring trustworthy scientific knowledge, starting with observation and ending with peer review. Observation The initial step involving noticing and describing a phenomenon or event that sparks a scientific question. Hypothesis A proposed, testable explanation addressing both what will happen and why, forming the basis for experimentation. Prediction An expected outcome of an event, addressing only what will happen, which can be correct or incorrect. Experiment A designed procedure to test a hypothesis by manipulating variables and observing outcomes. Data Collected and interpreted results from experiments, used to evaluate hypotheses. Conclusion A decision to accept or reject a hypothesis based on experimental data and observations. Peer Review Evaluation of scientific work by others in the field to check for errors and validate findings before publication. Theory A broad, testable explanation supported by extensive evidence, encompassing many observations and hypotheses. Falsifiability The quality of being able to be proven false, a key feature of hypotheses and theories. Cell Theory The concept that all living organisms consist of cells and all cells arise from preexisting cells. Homeostasis Theory The principle that all living organisms maintain a relatively stable internal environment. Theory of Evolution The idea that all living organisms share a common ancestor and have diversified over time. Primary Literature Published scientific reports presenting original research, often following peer review.
