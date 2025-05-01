Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Scientific Method A systematic series of steps for acquiring trustworthy scientific knowledge, starting with observation and ending with peer review.

Observation The initial step involving noticing and describing a phenomenon or event that sparks a scientific question.

Hypothesis A proposed, testable explanation addressing both what will happen and why, forming the basis for experimentation.

Prediction An expected outcome of an event, addressing only what will happen, which can be correct or incorrect.

Experiment A designed procedure to test a hypothesis by manipulating variables and observing outcomes.

Data Collected and interpreted results from experiments, used to evaluate hypotheses.