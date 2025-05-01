Skip to main content
Simple Staining definitions

  • Simple Staining
    A technique using a single dye to enhance contrast, making cells easier to visualize under bright field microscopy.
  • Basic Dye
    A positively charged coloring agent attracted to negatively charged cell interiors, resulting in direct cell staining.
  • Acidic Dye
    A negatively charged coloring agent that stains the background by repelling negatively charged cell interiors.
  • Direct Stain
    A method where a positively charged dye colors the inside of cells by binding to their negatively charged components.
  • Indirect Stain
    A method where a negatively charged dye colors the background, leaving the cell interiors unstained.
  • Negative Staining
    A process using a negatively charged dye to color the area around cells, enhancing their visibility by contrast.
  • Bright Field Microscopy
    A visualization technique where stained specimens appear darker against a bright background, aiding cell observation.
  • Cell Interior
    The negatively charged region within a bacterial cell that attracts basic dyes during staining.
  • Cell Exterior
    The more positively charged region outside a bacterial cell, contrasting with the negatively charged interior.
  • Hydrogen Ion
    A particle involved in dye reactions, influencing whether a dye becomes positively or negatively charged.
  • Contrast Enhancement
    The process of making cells more distinguishable from their background, often achieved through staining.
  • Specimen
    A sample, such as a bacterial cell, prepared and stained for microscopic examination.
  • Charge Attraction
    The phenomenon where oppositely charged molecules, such as dyes and cell components, are drawn together during staining.
  • Background Staining
    A result of using acidic dyes, where the area surrounding cells is colored, highlighting the cells themselves.