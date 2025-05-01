Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Simple Staining A technique using a single dye to enhance contrast, making cells easier to visualize under bright field microscopy.

Basic Dye A positively charged coloring agent attracted to negatively charged cell interiors, resulting in direct cell staining.

Acidic Dye A negatively charged coloring agent that stains the background by repelling negatively charged cell interiors.

Direct Stain A method where a positively charged dye colors the inside of cells by binding to their negatively charged components.

Indirect Stain A method where a negatively charged dye colors the background, leaving the cell interiors unstained.

Negative Staining A process using a negatively charged dye to color the area around cells, enhancing their visibility by contrast.