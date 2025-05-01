Back
Simple Staining A technique using a single dye to enhance contrast, making cells easier to visualize under bright field microscopy. Basic Dye A positively charged coloring agent attracted to negatively charged cell interiors, resulting in direct cell staining. Acidic Dye A negatively charged coloring agent that stains the background by repelling negatively charged cell interiors. Direct Stain A method where a positively charged dye colors the inside of cells by binding to their negatively charged components. Indirect Stain A method where a negatively charged dye colors the background, leaving the cell interiors unstained. Negative Staining A process using a negatively charged dye to color the area around cells, enhancing their visibility by contrast. Bright Field Microscopy A visualization technique where stained specimens appear darker against a bright background, aiding cell observation. Cell Interior The negatively charged region within a bacterial cell that attracts basic dyes during staining. Cell Exterior The more positively charged region outside a bacterial cell, contrasting with the negatively charged interior. Hydrogen Ion A particle involved in dye reactions, influencing whether a dye becomes positively or negatively charged. Contrast Enhancement The process of making cells more distinguishable from their background, often achieved through staining. Specimen A sample, such as a bacterial cell, prepared and stained for microscopic examination. Charge Attraction The phenomenon where oppositely charged molecules, such as dyes and cell components, are drawn together during staining. Background Staining A result of using acidic dyes, where the area surrounding cells is colored, highlighting the cells themselves.
