Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Laboratory methods used to assess how effectively antibiotics inhibit or kill bacteria, guiding optimal drug selection.

Kirby-Bauer Test A disk diffusion method using antibiotic-impregnated paper discs on agar to evaluate bacterial sensitivity by measuring inhibition zones.

Disk Diffusion Method Technique involving antibiotic discs on agar plates to observe bacterial growth inhibition, indicating relative drug effectiveness.

Zone of Inhibition Clear region around an antibiotic disc on agar where bacterial growth is prevented, reflecting susceptibility to the drug.

E Test A gradient diffusion method using a plastic strip with varying antibiotic concentrations to estimate the lowest inhibitory dose.

Minimal Inhibitory Concentration Lowest antibiotic concentration that prevents visible bacterial growth, crucial for determining effective dosing.