Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Laboratory methods used to assess how effectively antibiotics inhibit or kill bacteria, guiding optimal drug selection. Kirby-Bauer Test A disk diffusion method using antibiotic-impregnated paper discs on agar to evaluate bacterial sensitivity by measuring inhibition zones. Disk Diffusion Method Technique involving antibiotic discs on agar plates to observe bacterial growth inhibition, indicating relative drug effectiveness. Zone of Inhibition Clear region around an antibiotic disc on agar where bacterial growth is prevented, reflecting susceptibility to the drug. E Test A gradient diffusion method using a plastic strip with varying antibiotic concentrations to estimate the lowest inhibitory dose. Minimal Inhibitory Concentration Lowest antibiotic concentration that prevents visible bacterial growth, crucial for determining effective dosing. Minimal Bactericidal Concentration Smallest antibiotic amount required to kill bacteria, distinguishing between inhibitory and lethal effects. Broth Dilution Test Serial dilution of antibiotics in liquid media to identify concentrations that inhibit or kill bacteria, revealing MIC and MBC. Bacteriostatic Effect Action of an antimicrobial that halts bacterial growth without necessarily killing the cells. Bactericidal Effect Action of an antimicrobial that results in bacterial cell death, not just growth inhibition. Serial Dilution Stepwise reduction of antibiotic concentration in broth to systematically test bacterial response at different levels. Growth Media Nutrient-rich liquid or solid environment used to culture and observe bacterial growth in laboratory tests. Antibiotic Resistance Bacterial ability to survive and grow despite exposure to antibiotics that would normally inhibit or kill them. Petri Dish Shallow, round container used to culture microorganisms on solid or semi-solid media during laboratory testing. Pathogen Microorganism capable of causing disease, often targeted in antimicrobial susceptibility testing.
Tests to Guide Antimicrobial Use definitions
