Hershey-Chase Experiment A 1952 study using bacteriophages and radioactive labeling to confirm DNA as the hereditary material, ending debate over protein's role. Bacteriophage A virus that infects bacteria by injecting its nucleic acid, often used in genetic research to study heredity. Genetic Material The substance responsible for heredity, proven by experiments to be DNA rather than protein. Protein Coat The external shell of a virus, composed of amino acids, which protects the viral nucleic acid. Nucleic Acid Core The central region within a virus containing genetic instructions, such as DNA, necessary for replication. Radioactive Labeling A technique using radioactive isotopes to track molecules, distinguishing between DNA and protein in experiments. Radioactive Sulfur An isotope used to tag viral proteins, allowing researchers to trace protein movement during infection. Radioactive Phosphorus An isotope used to tag viral DNA, enabling scientists to follow DNA entry into bacterial cells. Viral DNA The hereditary molecule inside a virus, shown to enter bacteria and direct replication. Viral Protein The structural component of a virus, remaining outside the host cell during infection. Bacterial Cell The host targeted by bacteriophages, receiving viral DNA but not viral protein during infection. Heredity The transmission of genetic information from one generation to the next, established to be governed by DNA. Controversy The scientific debate over whether DNA or protein served as the molecule of inheritance, resolved by key experiments. Replication The process by which viruses or cells produce copies of their genetic material, essential for propagation.
