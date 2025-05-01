Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Hershey-Chase Experiment A 1952 study using bacteriophages and radioactive labeling to confirm DNA as the hereditary material, ending debate over protein's role.

Bacteriophage A virus that infects bacteria by injecting its nucleic acid, often used in genetic research to study heredity.

Genetic Material The substance responsible for heredity, proven by experiments to be DNA rather than protein.

Protein Coat The external shell of a virus, composed of amino acids, which protects the viral nucleic acid.

Nucleic Acid Core The central region within a virus containing genetic instructions, such as DNA, necessary for replication.

Radioactive Labeling A technique using radioactive isotopes to track molecules, distinguishing between DNA and protein in experiments.