Problem 10 How can government intervention address the free rider problem in public goods? A By eliminating public goods altogether. B By reducing the marginal cost of public goods to zero. C By allowing private markets to determine the supply of public goods. D By imposing taxes to fund the provision of public goods when the marginal benefit exceeds the marginal cost.