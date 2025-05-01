Consumer Optimum Consumption: Budget Constraint and Indifference Curves
18. Consumer Choice and Behavioral Economics / Consumer Optimum Consumption: Budget Constraint and Indifference Curves / Problem 10
Problem 10
A consumer's income increases from $40 to $60, and the prices of goods A and B are $4 and $5 respectively. If the initial optimum consumption was 5 units of A and 4 units of B, what is the new optimum consumption point assuming the consumer's preferences remain unchanged?
Learn this concept