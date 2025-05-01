Skip to main content
Microeconomics
Factors of Production
Factors of Production
0. Basic Principles of Economics / Factors of Production / Problem 10
Problem 10
How might the relationship between human capital and productivity differ between a developed and a developing country?
A
Developed countries have a surplus of natural resources, reducing the need for human capital.
B
Developed countries have less need for human capital.
C
Human capital is irrelevant to productivity in both types of countries.
D
Developing countries may have lower productivity due to less investment in education and training.
