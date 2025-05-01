Which of the following is an example of an implicit cost?
If a product is sold at $10 each and 500 units are sold, what is the total revenue?
A business has a total revenue of $500,000, explicit costs of $300,000, and implicit costs of $100,000. What is the economic profit?
Which of the following is an explicit cost for a business?
Which of the following is an implicit cost for a business owner?
Which of the following scenarios best illustrates a fixed cost?
A business owner uses $50,000 from personal savings to fund a new venture. The savings account had an interest rate of 5%. What is the implicit cost of using these savings?
If a company has fixed costs of $10,000 and produces 500 units, what is the average fixed cost per unit?
In the context of business decision-making, which of the following statements is true about the long run?
A firm has total revenue of $1,000,000 and explicit costs of $750,000. What is the accounting profit?