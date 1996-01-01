Effects of Taxes on a Market quiz #1 Flashcards

An increase in business taxes raises the cost of investing for firms, reducing the expected return on investment. As a result, firms are less willing to invest at any given interest rate, causing the investment demand curve to shift to the left. This reflects a decrease in the quantity of investment demanded at each possible price, similar to how taxes in a market reduce producer surplus and create deadweight loss by discouraging some trades.

How is tax revenue calculated when a per unit tax is imposed on a market? Tax revenue is calculated by multiplying the per unit tax amount by the quantity exchanged after the tax is imposed. This is represented as Tax Revenue = Tax per unit × Quantity with tax (QT).

What happens to the price buyers pay and the price sellers receive when a tax is imposed? When a tax is imposed, the price buyers pay increases while the price sellers receive decreases, creating a gap between the two prices. This means the market is no longer in equilibrium.

Which areas of surplus are lost from consumer and producer surplus when a tax is imposed? Consumers lose areas B and C from their surplus, while producers lose areas D and E. These lost areas represent the reduction in surplus due to the tax.

What does the rectangle formed by areas B and D represent in the context of a taxed market? The rectangle formed by areas B and D represents the tax revenue collected by the government. It is the portion of surplus transferred from consumers and producers to the government.

How does the imposition of a tax affect total economic surplus in a market? Total economic surplus decreases because areas C and E are lost as deadweight loss. The new total surplus includes consumer surplus, producer surplus, and tax revenue, but excludes the lost areas.