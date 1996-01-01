Elasticity and the Midpoint Method quiz #1 Flashcards

Refer to the table of prices and quantities. Using the midpoint method, how do you calculate the price elasticity of demand?

To calculate price elasticity of demand using the midpoint method, follow these steps: 1) Subtract the initial and final quantities and prices to find the changes. 2) Add the initial and final quantities and prices, then divide each sum by 2 to find the averages. 3) Divide the change in quantity by the average quantity to get the percentage change in quantity demanded. 4) Divide the change in price by the average price to get the percentage change in price. 5) Divide the percentage change in quantity demanded by the percentage change in price. This gives the price elasticity of demand.