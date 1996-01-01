Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microeconomics

Elasticity

Elasticity and the Midpoint Method

To solve our different answer dilemma, we use the midpoint method.

The Midpoint Method

Problem

The price of widgets is currently $44 with a quantity demanded of 200,000 units. If the price decreases to $36, the quantity demanded increases 280,000. Using the midpoint method, what is the price elasticity of demand? Is demand elastic or inelastic?

Problem

The price of a good rises from $8 to $12, and the quantity demanded falls from 110 to 90 units. Using the midpoint method, what is the price elasticity of demand?

Problem

Assume that the price elasticity of demand for cigarettes is 0.4. If a pack of cigarettes currently costs $6 and the government aims to decrease smoking by 20 percent, by how much should it increase the price?

