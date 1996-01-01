Externalities: Social Benefits and Social Costs quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is an example of a negative externality? Pollution from a factory affecting nearby residents is an example of a negative externality.

What is an externality? An externality is a cost or benefit imposed on bystanders who are not directly involved in a market transaction.

Which of the following is an example of a positive externality? Vaccinations that reduce the spread of disease in a community are an example of a positive externality.

Which would be a negative externality of increased satellite usage worldwide? Increased space debris, which can threaten other satellites and space missions, is a negative externality.

What is the main economic difference between a tariff and a quota? A tariff is a tax on imports, while a quota is a limit on the quantity of imports allowed.

Which of these outcomes are possible negative externalities? Check all that apply. Possible negative externalities include pollution, noise, and congestion.