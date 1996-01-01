Externalities

Have you ever considered if your purchases have effects on others? There may be costs or benefits you're not considering!

1 concept Negative Externality and Positive Externality 10m Play a video:

2 concept Externalities on the Graph 14m Play a video:

3 Problem Which of the following is an example of a positive externality? A Jim hires Dwight to trim the hedges at his house. Jim pays Dwight $100 for the service B While trimming the hedges, Dwight’s tools emit smoke that Jim’s neighbor, Pam, has to breathe. C Jim’s freshly cut hedges make the neighborhood more beautiful. D Jim’s community manager will pay him if he promises to keep his hedges trimmed on a regular basis.

4 Problem If the production of a good causes a negative externality, then the social-cost curve will lie ________________ the supply curve, and the socially optimal quantity is _________________ than the equilibrium quantity. A Above; Greater B Above; Less C Below; Greater D Below; Less