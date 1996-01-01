Externalities: Social Benefits and Social Costs quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 27 ) Hide definitions

Which one of the following explains why so few firms are global? High costs and risks, including externalities, explain why few firms are global.

Which of the following is a type of control that relies on economic forces? Pigovian taxes rely on economic forces to control negative externalities.

The most common impact of emigration on the country of origin is Loss of skilled labor, which can be a negative externality.

Which of the following is a possible option to employ when demand exceeds capacity? Raising prices is a possible option when demand exceeds capacity.

Which of the following mitigation tactics could reduce economic risk? Diversifying production can reduce economic risk.

Which of the following is a possible option to employ when demand exceeds capacity? Expanding production capacity is a possible option.