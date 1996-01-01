Skip to main content
Externalities: Social Benefits and Social Costs quiz #3 Flashcards

Externalities: Social Benefits and Social Costs quiz #3
  • Which one of the following explains why so few firms are global?
    High costs and risks, including externalities, explain why few firms are global.
  • Which of the following is a type of control that relies on economic forces?
    Pigovian taxes rely on economic forces to control negative externalities.
  • The most common impact of emigration on the country of origin is
    Loss of skilled labor, which can be a negative externality.
  • Which of the following is a possible option to employ when demand exceeds capacity?
    Raising prices is a possible option when demand exceeds capacity.
  • Which of the following mitigation tactics could reduce economic risk?
    Diversifying production can reduce economic risk.
  • Which of the following is a possible option to employ when demand exceeds capacity?
    Expanding production capacity is a possible option.
  • Tariffs and subsidies are both types of
    Tariffs and subsidies are both types of trade barriers.
  • In most cases, trade barriers are harmful to an economy.
    True; trade barriers often reduce efficiency and create negative externalities.
  • Producing a good is efficient as long as the external benefits exceed the external costs.
    True; efficiency requires that external benefits outweigh external costs.
  • A negative result of high tariffs is that they can sometimes lead to
    High tariffs can lead to trade wars and reduced economic welfare.
  • Which of the following is an example of a negative externality?
    Factory pollution affecting local residents is a negative externality.
  • Which of the following describes a positive externality?
    A positive externality is a benefit received by bystanders not involved in a transaction.
  • Tariffs and trade agreements are part of which element of PESTEL?
    Tariffs and trade agreements are part of the Economic element of PESTEL.
  • A negative externality or spillover cost occurs when
    A negative externality occurs when a transaction imposes costs on bystanders.
  • The product-variety externality is associated with the
    The product-variety externality is associated with increased consumer choices benefiting society.
  • A negative externality exists when
    A negative externality exists when a transaction imposes uncompensated costs on others.
  • An externality is the uncompensated impact of
    An externality is the uncompensated impact of one person's actions on the well-being of a bystander.
  • The terms social cost and external cost are synonyms
    False; social cost includes both private and external costs.
  • Each of the given scenarios involves an externality
    True; if bystanders are affected, the scenario involves an externality.
  • Some economists argue that early child care generates an external benefit to society
    True; early child care can increase productivity and social well-being.
  • Negative externalities lead markets to produce
    Negative externalities lead markets to produce more than the socially optimal quantity.
  • Social costs include both private costs and external costs.
    True; social costs are the sum of private and external costs.
  • What is a benefit of importing goods and services?
    Importing goods can increase variety and lower prices, creating positive externalities.
  • An example of externality that can have a negative effect on a firm
    Pollution regulations imposed due to externalities can increase a firm's costs.
  • If there are external benefits associated with the consumption of a good or service
    The market will underproduce the good or service compared to the socially optimal level.
  • A market with negative externalities will tend to
    A market with negative externalities will tend to overproduce the good.
  • A negative externality or spillover cost occurs when:
    A negative externality occurs when a transaction imposes costs on others not involved.