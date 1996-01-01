Income Elasticity of Demand quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

For which of the following goods is the income elasticity of demand likely to be the lowest: bread, caviar, or public transportation? Bread typically has the lowest income elasticity of demand because it is a necessity; demand changes little as income changes.

For which of the following goods is the income elasticity of demand likely to be the highest: bread, caviar, or public transportation? Caviar has the highest income elasticity of demand because it is a luxury good; demand increases significantly as income rises.

If the income elasticity of a good is 0.8, what type of good is it? A good with an income elasticity of 0.8 is a normal necessity, since the value is positive but less than one.

Which of the following best describes the primary source of income for most people aged 20-35: wages, investment income, or government transfers? Wages are the primary source of income for most people aged 20-35.

Which of the following statements relating to income elasticity is true: A positive income elasticity indicates a normal good, or a negative income elasticity indicates a normal good? A positive income elasticity indicates a normal good.

How does the level of a woman's income relative to that of a man affect the demand for normal and inferior goods? If a woman's income is higher relative to a man's, she is likely to demand more normal goods and fewer inferior goods.